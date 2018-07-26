Press Release: Sika AG: SALES GROWTH OF 13.9% -2

world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000

employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.

The media release and Half-Year Report can be downloaded from the

following links:

Media Release: http://hugin.info/100359/R/2207284/858137.pdf

Half-Year Report 2018: http://hugin.info/100359/R/2207284/858138.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Sika AG

Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;

http://www.sika.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2018 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)