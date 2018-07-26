|
26.07.2018 04:59:47
Press Release: Sika AG: SALES GROWTH OF 13.9% LEADING TO RECORD SALES AND PROFIT
Sika AG: SALES GROWTH OF 13.9% LEADING TO RECORD SALES AND PROFIT
SALES GROWTH OF 13.9% LEADING TO RECORD SALES AND PROFIT
-- Sales growth of 13.9% in local currencies to CHF 3,470.1 million (+15.9%
in CHF)
-- EBIT increase of 10.6% to CHF 444.6 million
-- Without one-off costs (related to resolution of dispute with SGO)
increase in EBIT would have been disproportionately high at more than 16%
-- Growth in all regions
-- Opening of three new factories, establishment of another national
subsidiary, and acquisition of Index
-- Sales target of CHF 7 billion in 2018
After a historic three-and-a-half year takeover battle between Sika and
Saint-Gobain, an agreement was reached in May 2018. The signing of the
agreement ends the disputes of all parties involved and marks the
beginning of a new chapter in the Sika success story.
In the first half of the year Sika recorded strong double-digit sales
growth, posting a new sales record of CHF 3,470.1 million. This equates
to an increase of 13.9% in local currencies. A positive currency effect
(2.0%) led to sales growth in Swiss francs of 15.9%. Growth in the
second quarter amounted to as much as 16.3% (19.3% in CHF).
FURTHER INCREASE IN NET PROFIT
A combination of continued volume growth with disproportionately low
cost developments and price adjustments had the effect of partially
compensating for higher raw material costs and exceptional expenses
incurred in connection with the integration of acquired companies.
One-off effects in connection with the resolution of the takeover battle
with Saint-Gobain (payment of the Board of Directors for the years 2015
to 2018, as well as one-off transaction-related costs) amounted to some
CHF 23 million, and impacted negatively on EBIT. Operating profit (EBIT)
nonetheless improved by 10.6% (+ CHF 42.5 million) to CHF 444.6 million
(previous year: CHF 402.1 million). Without the one-off costs the
increase in EBIT would have been disproportionately high at more than
16%. Net profit rose by 11.4% (+ CHF 32.5 million) to CHF 318.2 million
(previous year: CHF 285.7 million.).
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "With a significant sales
increase of 15.9% in CHF and growth in net profit of 11.4%, we can look
back on a very successful first half of 2018, in which we benefited from
the potential of global construction markets through further
initiatives. We posted double-digit growth rates in the Middle East,
Africa, Eastern Europe, North America, Argentina, and in the automotive
business, and have grown much faster than the market in many countries.
Given the positive development of business in the first half of 2018,
the establishment of a further national subsidiary, and the
commissioning of three new factories, we are continuing to implement our
2020 strategic targets in a consistent way, and will exceed the CHF 7
billion sales mark in 2018 for the first time ever."
GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS
In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) sales increased by
13.6% in local currencies (previous year: 7.4%). The major EU countries
with the core markets of Spain and the UK exhibited high single-digit
growth. Double-digit growth rates were recorded in the Middle East,
Africa, and Eastern Europe.
With the takeover of Index Construction Systems and Products, Sika
acquired a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems
headquartered close to Verona, Italy. By acquiring Index, Sika will
extend its product range and further strengthen its position in the
Italian market. Production capacity was increased in both Senegal and
Saudi Arabia through the commissioning of new factories for concrete
admixtures.
The newly established Americas region recorded growth of 13.6% (previous
year: 11.7%). The US was able to post double-digit growth thanks to
strong demand in key target markets. After a long, harsh winter, Canada
is back on a growth trajectory. Mexico and Argentina once again enjoyed
above-average growth. The basis for further growth in Central America
was laid with the establishment of a new national subsidiary in
Honduras.
Growth in the Asia/Pacific region amounted to 5.0% (previous year:
4.2%). The highest growth rates were recorded by India and China. In
Vietnam, a state-of-the-art facility for mortar production has come on
stream in the Bac Ninh plant alongside the existing production of
concrete admixtures. This will enable Sika to continue to grow in this
country's booming
construction market.
The new Global Business segment recorded a growth rate of 28.5%
(previous year: 9.2%), with 20.7% attributable to the acquisition of
Faist ChemTec. This new segment includes the globally managed automotive
business as well as the two acquisitions Axson Technologies and Faist
ChemTec - which are both established providers of components and
solutions for the automotive area and other applications, and are
likewise centrally managed.
OUTLOOK: SALES TARGET OF CHF 7 BILLION IN 2018
The strong first half of the year supports the target for the full 2018
year - namely an increase in sales of more than 10% to reach CHF 7
billion for the first time. Volatile, rising raw material prices
continue to pose a challenge. For the year as a whole, EBIT and net
profit should increase at a slightly higher rate than sales. The growth
strategy will be continued in 2018 with the opening of eight new
factories and the founding of more national subsidiaries. Furthermore,
additional acquisitions will be targeted in the heavily fragmented
construction chemicals market.
KEY FIGURES HALF-YEAR 2018
in CHF mn 1/1/2017 -6/30/2017 1/1/2018 -6/30/2018 Change in %
Net sales 2,994.9 3,470.1 15.9
Gross result 1,651.4 1,861.2 12.7
Operating profit before
depreciation (EBITDA) 488.2 544.8 11.6
Operating profit (EBIT) 402.1 444.6 10.6
Net profit after taxes 285.7 318.2 11.4
Undiluted earnings per
share (in CHF)(1) 1.86 2.12 14.0
Diluted earnings per
share (in CHF)(1,2) 1.86 2.11 13.4
Operating free cash
flow 63.0 11.5 -81.8
Balance sheet total(3) 5,794.7 6,317.5
Shareholders' equity(3) 3,411.1 1,386.3
Equity ratio in % (3,4) 58.9 21.9
Return on capital
employed (ROCE) in %
(5) 28.0 26.2
1 Due to the share split, the earnings per share as
of June 30, 2017, were adjusted for comparability.
Our calculation took this into account with 1/60 of
the earnings per share as of June 30, 2017.
2 Dilutive effect due to convertible bonds issued.
3 As of December 31, 2017/June 30, 2018.
4 Shareholders' equity divided by balance sheet total.
5 Capital employed = current assets, PPE, intangible
assets less cash and cash equivalents, current securities,
current liabilities (excluding bank loans and bond).
NET SALES BY REGION
1/1/2017 1/1/2018 Change compared to prior year
in CHF mn -6/30/2017 -6/30/2018 (+/- in %)
In local Currency Acquisition
In CHF currencies impact effect
By region
EMEA 1,302.0 1,558.1 19.7 13.6 6.1 7.5
Americas 812.4 889.2 9.5 13.6 -4.1 5.1
Asia/Pacific 529.2 559.1 5.7 5.0 0.7 0.0
Global
Business 351.3 463.7 32.0 28.5 3.5 20.7
Net sales 2,994.9 3,470.1 15.9 13.9 2.0 7.1
Products for
construction
industry 2,327.0 2,651.2 13.9 12.2 1.7 6.0
Products for
industrial
manufacturing 667.9 818.9 22.6 19.7 2.9 10.9
Conference call today, July 26, 2018 at 12 pm (CET)
In connection with the publication of the half-year results a conference
call will be held today. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the
start at:
+41 58 310 5000 (Europe, Asia)
+1 631 570 5613 (North America, Latin America)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
An operator will then connect you with Paul Schuler (CEO), Adrian Widmer
(CFO) and
Dominik Slappnig (Head Corporate Communications & IR).
A replay of the call will be available on the Sika website in the
"Investors" section.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR:
Results first nine months 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018
Net sales 2018 Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Media conference / analyst presentation Friday, February 22, 2019
on full-year results 2018
Net sales first quarter 2019 Tuesday, April 9, 2019
51(st) Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Half-year report 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the
