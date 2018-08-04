04.08.2018 16:07:00

Public Notice: Environment and Climate Change Canada asks for public assistance following harassment of migratory birds by users of personal watercraft

ALBERTON, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Aug. 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Under the federal Migratory Birds Regulations, it is prohibited for any person to chase or attempt in any manner to capture, kill, injure or harass a migratory bird, except under the authority of a permit.  

It was recently reported in Alberton Harbour, Prince Edward Island, that on July 31, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a red and charcoal Sea-Doo drove into a flock of birds, hitting a Northern Gannet. Provincial Conservation Officers confirmed that a Northern Gannett was killed and floating in the area shortly after. A second Sea-Doo involved in the incident was white in colour. Both Sea-Doo's were operated by young men. These actions are prohibited under the federal Migratory Birds Regulations and Prince Edward Island's Wildlife Conservation Act regulations. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Wildlife Enforcement Directorate at 902-407-8281.

For more information on Migratory Birds Regulations, please refer to the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994.

 

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

