QBE North America Announces New Errors and Omissions Coverage for Architects, Engineers and Design Businesses

NEW YORK, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, an integrated specialist insurer and an operating division of QBE Insurance Group Limited, today announced a partnership with AmWINS Program Underwriters (APU) to offer Errors and Omissions coverage for architects, engineers and design (A&E) businesses. The initiative to expand its specialized portfolio demonstrates QBE North America's distinctive ability to quickly respond to the evolving customer and market trends.

APU's A&E program will be distributed through both wholesale brokers and retail agents. This new program has several key coverage features including pre-claims assistance, crisis management, technology and no copyright/ trademark exclusion.

APU is a managing general agency (MGA) with more than thirty years of experience delivering comprehensive insurance products and exceptional service. It is part of the Underwriting division of AmWINS Group, Inc., a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with APU and offer a comprehensive liability program supporting architects, engineers and design professionals," said Erin Fry, SVP, Specialty Programs, QBE North America. "This new E&O program will target A&E firms with between $1 and $10M in annual revenue and is a huge value, strengthened by APU's proven success in program administration."

"We're pleased to announce our alliance with QBE to offer this product to the marketplace," said Brett Fowler, Vice President and Program Manager of APU's A&E program. "We're looking forward to providing this coverage to serve the needs of architects, engineers and design businesses."

QBE partners with MGA/MGU program administrators to underwrite management liability and professional lines for trade associations and affinity groups. QBE Specialty underwrites risks across a wide variety of industry sectors and customer segments. These include Aviation, Public Company, Private Company, Commercial Errors & Omissions, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Trade Credit, Surety and Inland Marine risk for appointed retail and wholesale producers. Read more here .

"QBE's competitive advantage depends on solving our customers' issues and offering creative solutions," said Jeff Grange, President, Specialty Insurance, QBE North America. "We are committed to meeting our customers' needs by collaborating with our program administrator partners."

About AmWINS Program Underwriters

AmWINS Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 35 programs, generating premiums in excess of $340 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu.

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 100 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $14 billion dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About QBE

QBE North America, an integrated specialist insurer, is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2017 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2017 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

