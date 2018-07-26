QMSC Assists Logik Precision Inc. with Successful Transition to ISO 9001:2015

HOUSTON, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Logik Precision Inc. (LPI) is a CNC machining, water jet, EDM and welding/fabrication service provider primarily operating in the Oil & Gas Industry and is government contract authorized with ITAR and Cage code. The company has complete build-to-print capability with an extensive supply chain of special process vendors, prequalified by major Oil & Gas OEMs. This allows LPI to deliver finished goods which require machining, welding & fabricating, painting/plating and thermal coatings, heat-treating, and mechanical testing.

LPI has extensive capabilities and experience with complex small to medium format machining including CNC horizontal boring mill, 7-axis machining center, water jet cutting, EDM, CNC lathing, and CNC threading. The production capabilities are complemented with a well-equipped inspection department which utilizes portable CMM equipment to ensure efficient inspection of in process work, and a high precision stationary coordinate measuring machine for first article and final inspection. See http://www.logikprecision.com/ for full capabilities and equipment listing.

QMSC provides quality management consulting services and is the developer of QMS. QMS is a big-data powered, cloud-based quality management software for organizations in regulated industries. Users experience improved access to relevant information from the customer to supply chain with process-based quality assurance. QMS reduces lost revenue with automatic algorithmic problem reporting; and ensures compliance through event-driven workflows, compliance calendar, notifications of activities, training and documentation. QMS end-to-end quality management simplifies certification and compliance businesses of all scales. See https://www.qualitymsc.com/use-cases for more information regarding QMSC software or https://www.qualitymsc.com/ to learn about QMSC professional services.

In January of 2018, LPI selected QMSC to provide professional consulting services to transition the organization from ISO 9001:2008, to the current revision of 2015. LPI also implemented QMSC's cloud-based quality management software.

QMSC performed gap audit, completed revisions to the quality management system, performed employee training, and represented LPI during the registrar audit which was conducted on July 11th and 12th. Logik Precision successfully demonstrated compliance and commitment to its quality program. The audit was closed with zero findings and no observations. QMSC will provide ongoing fractional Quality Director services to assist LPI with continuous improvement.

For more information regarding Logik Precision Inc. or QMSC services and capabilities, please reference contact information below. To see the original press release, click here: https://www.qualitymsc.com/qmsc-logik-precision-iso-transition

Carlos Sierra Marshall R. Williams Owner President & CEO Logik Precision Inc. & Water Jet Div. QMSC 5007 Steffani Ln. 832.985.1221 Houston, TX. 77041 marshall.williams@qualitymsc.com 713.939.0061 off 808 Travis St, Suite 1130 www.logikprecision.com Houston, TX 77002

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qmsc-assists-logik-precision-inc-with-successful-transition-to-iso-90012015-300686770.html

SOURCE QMSC