|
24.07.2018 12:30:00
Rand Capital Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand”), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its results, and discuss its corporate strategies. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8263
Webcast: http://ir.randcapital.com/news-events
A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, August 14, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13681337. The webcast replay will be available in the Investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT RAND CAPITAL
Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company’s stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: www.randcapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005054/en/
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit kräftigen Gewinnen.