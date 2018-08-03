Redwood Logistics Announces the Launch of Redwood Mexico, a Cross-Border Supply Chain Solution

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Logistics ("Redwood") announced today the launch of Redwood Mexico, a new and unique service offering specializing in cross-border supply chain solutions. The addition of this capability extends Redwood's diversified services beyond the Southern border and solidifies its position as an industry leader, with core competencies in multimodal brokerage, transportation management, supply chain technology consulting, asset-based trucking and distribution services. Redwood Mexico's mission is to untangle the typically complicated process of shipping to and from Mexico. The Company will draw on Redwood's long-term relationships, extensive industry experience and robust technology to transform its customers' cross-border supply chains.

To support this new division, Redwood has appointed key sales and operations leaders with demonstrated cross-border experience to head the Redwood Mexico team. Troy Ryley will serve as the President of Redwood Mexico, with Mike Finn serving as Senior Vice President of Sales and Jordan Dewart as Managing Director.

Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood Logistics said: "We are excited to expand our business further into the cross-border logistics space through the launch of Redwood Mexico. Though we have operated in this market for years, adding dedicated resources and market expertise will drive even greater value for our customers. This is another step towards our goal of becoming the gold standard of full service third-party logistics providers."

"With Troy Ryley, Mike Finn, and Jordan Dewart at the helm, Redwood Mexico has the expertise to make an immediate impact in this rapidly growing market – while simplifying the cross-border shipping experience for our customers," added Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics.

About Redwood Logistics

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics is a next generation, strategically integrated logistics provider that believes every company's needs are unique. For more than 15 years, the company has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight, and sharing its knowledge across North America. Redwood Logistics is focused on making its customers more successful in their end markets by applying talented and motivated people, proven processes and cutting-edge technologies to optimize their supply chain management efforts. For more information, please visit us on the web at www.redwoodlogistics.com.

