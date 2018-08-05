NEW YORK, August 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades (http://www.teamdecades.com), seminar today addresses the balance of power in executive-level hiring.

"The balance of power shifts in any equation the moment one side feels (whether correctly or not) that they have more options than does the other side," says Ron Norman. "I say 'correctly or not' because perception can be a tricky thing and lead to faulty conclusions--nevertheless, turning down an offer from a prospective employer early in a job search could well be the smart move but only time will validate the decision."

"It is always important to assess the balance of power in a hiring situation because industry-wide dynamics might not be the major influencing factors in a specific hiring," Norman points out. "The specifics may give the hiring candidate more or less leverage and the thinking man or woman will want to have a sense of this in negotiating employment advantageously."

"When one is merely 'looking for a job', these considerations can be overlooked but for an senior-level executive looking for enhanced placement with a compensation package to match." Norman emphasizes, "the ability to bring such 'high stakes poker' instincts into the game is invaluable."

Every client receives two-year continuous marketing from Team Decades.

SOURCE Team Decades