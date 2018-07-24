SCHURTER launched IP67 splash-proof IEC plug and circuit breaker

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCHURTER enhanced its IEC inlet and circuit breaker power entry module with IP Protection. The DG11 multi-mount power entry module offers an IEC plug C14/C18 with integrated a device circuit breaker TA35 to meet the requirements of the variety of applications. The DG11 power entry module is IP 67 rated, which prevents ingress of dust and jetting water.

The DG11 power entry module integrates an IEC C14/C18 with cord retention (V-Lock) inlet, and a 2 pole TA35 circuit breaker, which provides the function of a switch and thermal overcurrent (overload) protection. The thermal overprotection can be done with bimetal mechanism, the 2 pole circuit breaker comes with one or two bimetals and has gradually rated currents between 0.05 A to 20 A. Better yet, it features IP67 rating that comes with a water-resistant protective cover on top of the circuit breaker, the sealing bed and sealing screws to protect the device from harsh dust or splash water environments. IP40 rating is also available.

The DG11 is available for almost every mounting variant with snap or screw mounting. The latter can be done in front mount or rear mount version. In addition, holes for the screws are available in either a vertical or horizontal arrangement.

With the compact form factor and the broad functionality, the DG11 is ideal for use in various industrial appliances. In particularly well suited are appliances for medical or laboratory use, such as shaking water baths, ultrasonic cleaners, overhead stirrers and many more.

Technical Data / Approvals:

Ratings IEC/CCC 10 A / 250 VAC; 50 Hz

Ratings UL/CSA 15 A / 250 VAC; 60 Hz

Dielectric Strength

> 2.5 kVAC between L-N (1 min/50 Hz)



> 3 kVAC between L/N-PE (1 min/50 Hz)

Allowable Operating Temperature: -25 Degree Celsius to 60 Degree Celsius

to 60 Suitable for appliances with the protection class I or II acc. IEC 61140

Terminals: Quick Connect 6.3 x 0.8 mm

IP Protection from front: IP40 or IP67 acc. IEC 60529

acc. IEC 60529 Snap in mount for panel thickness from 1.0 up to 3.0 mm

Screw on mounting for IP40 variants excludes screws and nuts (recommended torque 0.25 Nm)

Screw on mounting for IP67 variants include sealing special screws. Screw nuts are not included (recommended torque 0.25 Nm)

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180717/2188921-1

SOURCE SCHURTER (S) Pte Ltd