SIS consolidates on-prem and off-prem teams to meet client expectations

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington, KY-based IT Services firm, SIS announces the consolidation of the on-prem Infrastructure team and the off-prem service delivery organization into the Data Center Solutions team. This new team further enables SIS to scale up and meet the recent growth in hybrid solutions.

"This realignment will be a tremendous benefit to our clients as it will provide a consistent experience throughout their digital transformation and better support them in their shift to a hybrid first mindset" said Steve Sigg, President and CEO. "In addition, our employees will see growth opportunities and become thought leaders in their areas of expertise."

Sigg continued: "We're excited to announce that Dean Auger will be the Executive Vice President of the newly created Data Center Solutions team. Dean has been instrumental in the development and success of the Infrastructure team and will bring the same leadership and guidance to the combined group."

In addition, Michael Vannette is now Director, Technical Design Authority providing technical guidance for the company with a focus on reducing solution complexity. Prior to this promotion, Michael was Technical Design Authority – Central Region.

"Michael brings an excitement and breadth of knowledge to this role and we are delighted to have him lead the engineers and architects," said Sigg.

SIS is a leading technology and managed IT solutions provider recognized across North America helping clients design, optimize and support mission-critical assets. Our regionally focused teams solve challenges and design solutions, leaving more time for clients to devote resources to core business strategies. SIS' proven methodology, experienced professionals and innovative technologies provide the highest quality of IT service to more than 1,300 clients, both large and small. Founded in 1982, SIS is headquartered in Lexington, Ky. and has regional offices in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information call 800-337-6914, or visit www.ThinkSIS.com.

