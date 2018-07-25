Sabio Accelerates Growth With New App Science® Lab In India

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio, the media and technology company behind App Science® , recently opened a new App Science® Lab in Hyderabad, India to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse high-technology talent pool.

"The decision to expand our presence into Hyderabad was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Aziz Rahim, CEO of Sabio. "Several Sabio senior employees have roots in India and are familiar with the operational challenges associated with global expansion."

The App Science® Lab in Hyderabad is a productivity multiplier, both as an engineering capability and also time efficiency—allowing Sabio's development teams to operate seamlessly around the clock. Sabio's App Science® technology, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior to corresponding data that inform marketing decisions was developed in the US and continues to progress through collaboration with Sabio's extremely talented Indian team to provide marketers a competitive edge through more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy.

The Hyderabad Lab will be led by Sudha Reddy, Managing Director, India. Under Reddy's guidance, Sabio's new product initiatives will be implemented from the Hyderabad office. As Managing Director, Reddy will be responsible for everything from operations to governmental affairs.

Reddy commented on the news, "Hyderabad is full of diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities. I look forward to fostering new relationships in the region as well as to the impact App Science® will have on local companies and international brands looking to capitalize on the growing opportunity in India."

The team in Hyderabad is comprised of engineering, ad operations, and data science. In addition to the Hyderabad App Science® Lab, Sabio has also opened a new Lab in Los Angeles, California, a highly collaborative open environment designed to spark creativity and foster breakthrough innovation by promoting the synergy of exchange and experimentation.

About Sabio

Sabio is the media and technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior to corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Fueled by mobile data and predictive AI, App Science® offers marketers a competitive edge by quickly and accurately identifying potential customers across their life stages and need states. Sabio's unique approach to combining mobile data, device location and consumer behaviors provides brands with more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy. Sabio was founded in 2014 by veterans in the mobile space, and is headquartered in Silicon Beach with 7 offices worldwide.

