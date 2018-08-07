Sandhills Publishing to Host Dealer Forum in Ontario, Canada

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Publishing will host a dealer forum in Kingston, Ontario on August 17th. The event will attract equipment dealers, brokers, rental and leasing companies, auctioneers, and other industry professionals across the construction, agriculture, trucking, and aviation industries for timely discussions about key market trends, challenges, and opportunities, as well as best practices for valuating, pricing, advertising, and the overall remarketing of assets to buyers in these industries.

Sandhills—the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as MarketBook, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, RentalYard, AuctionTime.com, and others—has held a number of similar events across North America over its four-decade history. This includes an annual Global Forum in Lincoln, Nebraska; this year's is set to begin Tuesday. The Ontario forum will focus primarily on best practices for remarketing construction and agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers using simple technology to capitalize on industry trends, market demand, and internal efficiencies. Seminars and discussions will center on leveraging technology to perform real-time asset valuations and the most profitable avenues for retail, rental, wholesale, and auction. Attendees will have opportunities to participate in roundtable-style discussions and one-on-one sessions, and see product demonstrations for tools like Sandhills' asset valuation software, FleetEvaluator.

"The upcoming Ontario forum is an opportunity for equipment dealers, auctioneers, and other sellers across the region to collaborate on key challenges and opportunities facing their industries," explains Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "Attendees come away with insights, information, and tools they can implement immediately."

For more information or to reserve a place at the upcoming forum, contact Sandhills directly.

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing—we are the cloud.

