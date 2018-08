Sberbank (SBER)

Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



07-Aug-2018 / 17:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anatoly Popov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

4.1 Details of the transaction a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ordinary shares RU0009029540, SBER b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB - Russian Ruble) Volume 206.00 9 030 206.00 2 000 206.00 2 140 206.00 6 320 206.00 4 760 d) Aggregated information Price 206.00 RUB Volume 24 250 Total 4 995 500.00 RUB Aggregated volume 24 250 Price 206.00 RUB e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange 4.2 Details of the transaction a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ordinary shares RU0009029540, SBER b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB - Russian Ruble) Volume 229.02 1 060 229.00 10 229.00 270 229.00 180 229.00 4 970 229.00 1 010 229.00 2 710 229.00 5 220 229.00 2 720 229.00 4 660 229.00 1 130 229.00 310 d) Aggregated information Price 229.00 RUB Volume 24 250 Total 5 411 291.20 RUB Aggregated volume 24 250 Price 229.00 RUB e) Date of the transaction 2018-07-12 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange