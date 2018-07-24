Sedation Dentistry in Moorestown, NJ Offered by Canal Calem Periodontics for Periodontal Care Without Fear

Moorestown, NJ, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontists, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem of Canal and Calem Periodontics, are offering customized, compassionate sedation dentistry in Moorestown, NJ, and Medford, NJ, for those who have dental anxiety or fear surrounding a visit to a periodontist. Using the latest sedation technology and techniques, the periodontists can help people get the care they need in comfort.

Sedation dentistry allows the estimated 40 million Americans who are afraid to go to the dentist or periodontist the opportunity to take care of their teeth and gums. At Canal and Calem Periodontics, two types of sedation dentistry are available, namely oral sedation and nitrous oxide sedation.

During oral sedation, patients take oral medications prior to receiving treatment. This produces a sense of relaxation that allows them to respond to requests from the dental team, but that alleviates their concerns. Nitrous oxide sedation can also be given in gas form. As the patient breathes in the "laughing gas," he or she becomes less aware of any pain signals.

Both types of sedation dentistry in Moorestown, NJ, and Medford, NJ, assist Drs. Canal and Calem to perform a wide variety of treatments on people of all ages who require periodontal care, including dental implant placement, gum disease (periodontal disease) therapy, gum recession treatments and bone grafting procedures.

More information on Canal Calem Periodontics' customized sedation dentistry options at their Moorestown, NJ, and Medford, NJ, practice locations can be found on their website, http://www.canalcalemperio.com. Those with or without referrals interested in seeing a trusted periodontist are encouraged to schedule custom consultations with Dr. Canal or Dr. Calem.

About the Practice

Canal Calem Periodontics offers modern periodontal treatments for patients in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. Since 1992, Canal Calem Periodontics has been a resource in South Jersey for providing comprehensive periodontal and implant therapy. Working closely with the general dentist, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem strive to improve their patient's oral health and re-develop their dentition, where necessary. Both Drs. Canal and Calem are active in the community through their involvement with Donated Dental Services and The Holocaust Survivor's Program. In addition, their strong belief in organized dentistry has led them both to serve as President of the Southern Dental Society. To learn more about the services they offer or to schedule a consultation at Canal Calem Periodontics visit http://www.canalcalemperio.com or call 609-953-3700 for the Medford, NJ office or 856-439-1200 for the Moorestown, NJ location.

