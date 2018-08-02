Sempulse's Lifesaving Triage and Telemedicine Platform Selected to be one of MassChallenge Texas' Finalists

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing their momentum in 2018 Sempulse has been selected as one of 16 finalists from MassChallenge Texas' 2018 cohort.

Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ecliptic Capital, Mike W. Erwin, an early investor in Sempulse is bullish on the outlook for Austin and for Sempulse. He said, "I have lived in Austin for over 30 years starting companies and investing locally. The ideas, innovation and funding coming together in Austin and fueled by international partners like MassChallenge is exciting. Sempulse is a striking example of the maturity in Austin's startup eco-system. Their success will ultimately save lives. We invested in Sempulse because of the idea and the team, but the execution and energy are why we continue to invest in their growth."

Kurt Stump, CEO of Sempulse, remarked, "We are excited and honored to move into the final round. MassChallenge has been one of the most interesting and challenging programs we have participated in to date. Their network of mentors, advisors, and resources continue to be of immense value to our team. We continue to listen to our military partners and learn from experts, entrepreneurs, and executives as we develop a transformative healthcare solution. We look forward to demonstrating the impact of our solution as well as milestones past and future to the judges in this final round of pitches."

Mass Challenge

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israel, Mexico, Switzerland, Texas, and the UK, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, more than 1,500 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $3 billion in funding, generated more than $2 billion in revenue, and created more than 80,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at http://www.masschallenge.org.

Sempulse

Sempulse is a medical device manufacturer with offices in San Diego and Austin. A patented, non-invasive vital signs sensor adheres to the back of the ear and acquires patients' 5 major vital signs. That's industry-first cuffless blood pressure, pulse oximetry, heart rate, respiratory rate, and core body temperature, plus geolocation and a wealth of additional information. They have developed their technology working with the Department of Defense, who determined that over half of the US fatalities in Iraq and Afghanistan were potentially survivable. The sensors are equally capable in the civilian world with applications ranging from triage and mass casualty, to NICU, and to telemedicine. More information can be found at http://www.sempulse.com/press

###

If you would like more information about this topic or to speak with the Sempulse CEO, please email pr(at)sempulse.com.

SOURCE Sempulse