Shiji Group Continues Global Expansion, Opens Office in Australia

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiji Group established operations in Sydney, Australia to manage the growth and customer care in the Pacific.

With over 8,000 hotels using Shiji products in the region and international offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau, it became evident that to keep with Shiji's tradition of customer service, an office was needed for Australian customers.

"Shiji began as a technology service and support company for hotels, we know how important it is to have local customer service and support teams to support our growth." said Kevin King, COO of Shiji Group.

Located in Sydney, Shiji will be focusing on servicing existing customers while growing the customer base in the region. Headed by Anthony Stevens as the Country Manager, Anthony has a strong background in hotel technology since 1999, the operation has already seen steady growth with 10 new team members added to since opening.

Shiji's Sydney operation is planned to grow quickly in the coming years to service, sell and support all Shiji's hospitality products in the Point of Sale, Property Solutions, Payments as well the various Data and Distribution services.

Founded in 1998, Shiji's aim is to become a "big data" application service platform operator. Shiji has become the leading manufacturer of Chinese hotel information systems after three successful transformations. At the same time, Shiji is gradually expanding from hotel to catering and retail industries, becoming the major software supplier to both industries. Now, Shiji is responsible for approximately 60% to 70% of the market share in the high end sector of hotel and retail industries, and possesses a leading position in the catering industry. The estimated annual revenue of Shiji clients can be as high as RMB 5 trillion. Shiji has completed three successful transformations since its establishment. It is now experiencing the 4th transformation dedicating to be a "big data" driven consumer application service platform operator. Shiji has introduced consulting, IT solutions and data platform services. Meanwhile, Shiji is developing worldwide leading products and technologies aiming for the international market and speeding up its globalization progress. Currently Shiji has more than 50 subsidiaries located in major Chinese cities and overseas markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, United States, Germany, Spain, Poland and others) with 3,000+ employees.

