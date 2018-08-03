03.08.2018 21:35:00

Sonim XP8 and XP5s, both FirstNet Ready™, to be Featured at APCO 2018

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies is teaming up with more than a dozen technology leaders at the APCO Annual Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, Aug. 5-8.

Sonim's purpose-built LTE mobile handsets, ultra-rugged accessories and customized partner applications have advanced first responders' communications capabilities, allowing them to focus on keeping both themselves and our communities safer.

"With the launch of the FirstNet network and dedicated FirstNet core earlier this year, we are beginning to see a transformation in the way public safety communicates. We are here to help our public safety customers explore new capabilities that will let them tap into the power of their FirstNet network and to help them find the right technology solutions that best meet their needs in the field," said Bob Escalle, Vice President – Public Safety Market Segment. "From advances in our XPand portfolio to the development of a platform for mission critical push-to-talk, the possibilities are endless."

Sonim's recently launched XP8 and XP5s are FirstNet Ready™, so first responders can use them to unleash the full power of FirstNet. This gives first responders a reliable and highly secure connection to the information they need. First responders can also use the devices to access critical FirstNet capabilities like First Priority™. This includes always-on priority and preemption. Plus, both the XP8 and XP5s are integrated with the AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT) platform for FirstNet.

"We are about to witness an evolution of public safety communications and first responders' access to data, thanks to the advancements of the FirstNet network and the technologies that are being built upon it," said Maggie Goodrich, former CIO for the Los Angeles Police Department. "I'm grateful for technology companies like Sonim and its partners who seek to drive innovation in our industry." 

Sonim will be at APCO 2018 to discuss its latest mission critical solutions. To schedule a meeting with Sonim, please send an email to publicsafety@sonimtech.com.

If you have questions about our solution or wish to see our handsets in action, our XP product family and accessories will be on display at the following booths:


Booth #

4k Solutions

318

AdvanceTec

1645

CradlePoint

1543

Equature

449

FirstNet, Built with AT&T

836

General Dynamics

627

JPS Interoperability Solutions

851

Klas Telecom

1455

MobileIron

221

Mutualink

951

Orion Labs

563

RapidDeploy

336

RapidSOS

1741

SOFTIL

1749

TRX Systems

1809

Zetron

915

For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com or email us at publicsafety@sonimtech.com.

ABOUT SONIM TECHNOLOGIES:
Sonim Technologies (http://www.sonimtech.com/) is the only US manufacturer of mission-critical smart phone based solutions designed specifically for workers in extreme, hazardous and isolated environments. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, business-process applications and a suite of industrial-grade accessories, collectively designed to increase worker productivity, accountability and safety on the job site. Sonim's industry-leading, 3-year comprehensive warranty has redefined customer expectations of rugged technology. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., and offers its products with mobile operators around the world.

 

