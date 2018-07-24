|
24.07.2018 12:30:00
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation Reports 7% Earnings Growth for Second Quarter 2018
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (the "Company”) (NYSE American: SGB), a full-service community bank holding company, today reported results of operations for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. Comparisons are to prior-year period unless otherwise noted.
"We are encouraged by our results both in the second quarter and year-to-date as we continued to achieve higher earnings and balance sheet growth. During the recent quarter, we completed the modifications to our deposit offerings, highlighted by the introduction of an interest bearing business checking account. We see this new product as a valuable retention tool and early results have been positive as our customers moved just under $30 million in deposits into that product,” commented DeWitt Drew, President and CEO. "Weather and construction delays on our Tifton location have us behind schedule, but we are working toward a late summer opening.”
Second Quarter and Six-Month Income Highlights
- Net income increased 7% to $1.15 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, from $1.07 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. Net interest income improved 5% to $4.6 million, primarily due to growth in average total loans of $24.2 million. An increase in provision for loan losses of $65 thousand and an increase in other operating expenses partially offset growth in net interest income.
- For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income was up over 11% to $2.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, due mostly to increases in net interest income of 7% and lower effective tax rates in the first half of 2018. Partially offsetting were higher provisions for loan losses, which more than doubled due to continued strong loan growth, increased overhead expenses of $225 thousand, or 15%, and lower noninterest income.
Balance Sheet Trends
- Total assets at June 30, 2018, were $508.2 million, up 8%, or $37.8 million. Total loans grew 7%, or $23.2 million, to $345.9 million, and were funded by a 6% growth in total deposits. Higher levels of liquidity are being held due to the Company’s strong loan pipeline as well as concerns about higher interest rates causing disintermediation.
- Total deposits were up $24.2 million to $415.4 million at June 30, 2018, with a noticeable shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to the new interest bearing business checking account offering.
- Federal Home Loan Bank Advances were up $12.6 million providing further funding for loan growth and liquidity. The average cost of all interest bearing liabilities increased 22 basis points to 0.81%.
Capital Management
- Book value per share grew 4% to $16.47 at June 30, 2018.
- In June 2018, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, an increase from $0.11 per common share in March 2018. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation or its predecessor, Southwest Georgia Bank, has paid cash dividends for 90 consecutive years.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the second quarter 2018, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion.
The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8263. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.sgb.bank.
A telephonic replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Tuesday, July 31, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13680878, or access the webcast replay at www.sgb.bank/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank holding company with approximately $508 million in assets headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank, offers comprehensive financial services to consumer, business, and government customers. The current banking facilities include the main office located in Colquitt County, branch offices located in Baker County, Worth County and Lowndes County, and a loan production office located in Tift County. In addition to conventional banking services, the Company provides investment planning and management, trust management, and commercial and individual insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, which is located in Colquitt County. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website. More information on Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Bank can be found at: www.sgb.bank.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about the Company’s financial outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance. Such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated today include a change in the Company’s capital structure, new or expanded regulatory requirements, the success of the Company’s growth strategy, customer preferences, the interest rate environment and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Financial tables follow.
|SOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|7,786
|$
|11,143
|$
|8,009
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|27,292
|22,995
|8,086
|Certificates of deposit in other banks
|1,985
|1,985
|1,985
|Investment securities available for sale
|59,281
|54,364
|58,142
|Investment securities held to maturity
|41,189
|44,591
|50,221
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|2,475
|2,438
|1,905
|Loans, less unearned income and discount
|345,852
|330,173
|322,636
|Allowance for loan losses
|(3,193
|)
|(3,044
|)
|(3,096
|)
|Net loans
|342,659
|327,129
|319,540
|Premises and equipment
|13,693
|12,250
|11,399
|Bank properties held for sale
|212
|212
|212
|Foreclosed assets, net
|38
|759
|0
|Intangible assets
|12
|20
|27
|Bank owned life insurance
|6,636
|6,553
|5,423
|Other assets
|4,895
|4,633
|5,356
|Total assets
|$
|508,153
|$
|489,072
|$
|470,305
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing business checking
|$
|29,315
|$
|0
|$
|0
|NOW accounts
|54,043
|25,871
|49,290
|Money market
|115,022
|129,040
|101,346
|Savings
|32,831
|30,794
|30,054
|Certificates of deposit $250,000 and over
|22,472
|22,662
|16,944
|Other time accounts
|63,449
|60,970
|60,160
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|317,132
|269,337
|257,794
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|98,305
|127,669
|133,435
|Total deposits
|415,437
|397,006
|391,229
|Other borrowings
|19,471
|17,971
|8,448
|Long-term debt
|27,557
|29,057
|26,029
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|3,754
|3,895
|4,284
|Total liabilities
|466,219
|447,929
|429,990
|Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock - par value $1; 5,000,000 shares
|4,294
|4,294
|4,294
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,459
|31,701
|31,701
|Retained earnings
|34,815
|33,021
|31,912
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(2,634
|)
|(1,630
|)
|(1,472
|)
|Total
|41,934
|67,386
|66,435
|Treasury stock - at cost (**)
|0
|(26,243
|)
|(26,120
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|41,934
|41,143
|40,315
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|508,153
|$
|489,072
|$
|470,305
|* Common stock - shares outstanding
|2,545,776
|2,541,505
|2,547,437
|** Treasury stock - shares
|0
|1,752,330
|1,746,398
|SOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited*)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|For the Three Months
|For the Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
|Interest income:
|2018*
|2017*
|2018*
|2017*
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|4,472
|$
|4,041
|$
|8,765
|$
|7,826
|Interest and dividend on securities available for sale
|363
|344
|693
|670
|Interest on securities held to maturity
|262
|309
|540
|625
|Dividends
|35
|23
|68
|47
|Interest on deposits in banks
|148
|40
|266
|90
|Interest on certificates of deposit in other banks
|12
|10
|23
|11
|Total interest income
|5,292
|4,767
|10,355
|9,269
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|481
|269
|854
|541
|Interest on federal funds purchased
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Interest on other borrowings
|117
|26
|233
|52
|Interest on long-term debt
|127
|139
|252
|277
|Total interest expense
|725
|435
|1,339
|871
|Net interest income
|4,567
|4,332
|9,016
|8,398
|Provision for loan losses
|140
|75
|356
|150
|Net interest income after provision for losses on loans
|4,427
|4,257
|8,660
|8,248
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|266
|257
|491
|527
|Income from trust services
|63
|55
|122
|109
|Income from retail brokerage services
|97
|108
|185
|197
|Income from insurance services
|417
|378
|805
|811
|Income from mortgage banking services
|1
|66
|1
|139
|Net gain (loss) on the sale or disposition of assets
|7
|(10
|)
|0
|(10
|)
|Net gain on the sale of securities
|0
|43
|0
|167
|Other income
|209
|203
|450
|444
|Total noninterest income
|1,060
|1,100
|2,054
|2,384
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|2,388
|2,320
|4,729
|4,618
|Occupancy expense
|295
|276
|584
|555
|Equipment expense
|187
|212
|377
|418
|Data processing expense
|351
|384
|705
|771
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4
|4
|8
|8
|Other operating expense
|907
|772
|1,724
|1,499
|Total noninterest expense
|4,132
|3,968
|8,127
|7,869
|Income before income tax expense
|1,355
|1,389
|2,587
|2,763
|Provision for income taxes
|207
|315
|207
|624
|Net income
|$
|1,148
|$
|1,074
|$
|2,380
|$
|2,139
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.84
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.84
|Dividends paid per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.22
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|2,545,776
|2,547,437
|2,545,351
|2,547,437
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,545,776
|2,547,437
|2,545,351
|2,547,437
|SOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|At June 30
|2018
|2017
|Assets
|$
|508,153
|$
|470,305
|Loans, less unearned income & discount
|$
|345,852
|$
|322,636
|Deposits
|$
|415,437
|$
|391,229
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|41,934
|$
|40,315
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Performance Data & Ratios
|Net income
|$
|1,148
|$
|1,074
|$
|2,380
|$
|2,139
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.84
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.84
|Dividends paid per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.22
|Return on assets
|0.91
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.91
|%
|Return on equity
|11.00
|%
|10.69
|%
|11.44
|%
|10.80
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.96
|%
|4.15
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.06
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|24.42
|%
|26.11
|%
|24.60
|%
|26.20
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|71.10
|%
|70.34
|%
|71.01
|%
|70.25
|%
|Asset Quality Data & Ratios
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|1,720
|$
|1,285
|$
|1,720
|$
|1,285
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|1,758
|$
|1,293
|$
|1,758
|$
|1,293
|Net loan charge offs
|$
|118
|$
|141
|$
|206
|$
|179
|Reserve for loan losses to total loans
|0.92
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.96
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.50
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.40
|%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.35
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.27
|%
|Net charge offs / average loans
|0.14
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Average common equity to average total assets
|8.28
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.31
|%
|8.47
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.68
|%
|12.54
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.54
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.68
|%
|12.54
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.54
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.81
|%
|8.79
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.79
|%
|Total risk based capital ratio
|13.59
|%
|13.50
|%
|13.59
|%
|13.50
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|16.47
|$
|15.83
|$
|16.47
|$
|15.83
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|16.47
|$
|15.81
|$
|16.47
|$
|15.81
|
Quarterly
|2nd Qtr
|1st Qtr
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
|2017
|Assets
|$
|504,308
|$
|497,562
|$
|486,699
|$
|471,643
|$
|469,201
|Loans, less unearned income & discount
|$
|337,092
|$
|331,822
|$
|330,842
|$
|324,206
|$
|312,848
|Deposits
|$
|412,133
|$
|405,827
|$
|396,746
|$
|385,989
|$
|390,268
|Equity
|$
|41,747
|$
|41,466
|$
|41,502
|$
|41,089
|$
|40,169
|Return on assets
|0.91
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.92
|%
|Return on equity
|11.00
|%
|11.89
|%
|6.91
|%
|9.26
|%
|10.69
|%
|Net income
|$
|1,148
|$
|1,232
|$
|717
|$
|952
|$
|1,074
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.42
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.42
|Dividends paid per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005188/en/
Nachrichten zu Southwest Georgia Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Southwest Georgia Financial Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corp
|21,80
|-0,05%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit kräftigen Gewinnen.