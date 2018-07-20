StormCon Denver Is Less Than One Month Away -- Secure Your Spot Today!

DENVER, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the event approaches less than one month away, registrations are flooding in for StormCon Denver, the 17th annual Surface Water Quality Conference & Expo, on August 12–16, 2018. This event is bringing together stormwater and surface water quality professionals from all over the world who are seeking the most up-to-date industry news, breakthroughs in water technology, and the best products and services available in the water sector.

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, in the heart of downtown Denver, attendees will find everything they need within arm's reach, including a full range of services and amenities at the hotel, popular restaurants and bars, arts and entertainment, and ideal spaces to work, engage, or relax.

The exhibit hall will be the networking hub of the event, where hundreds of exhibitors will be in attendance to answer questions and demonstrate the latest technologies available to address today's increasingly pervasive watershed and water quality protection challenges. The trade show floor will feature the largest lineup of solutions to rejuvenate waterways in urban areas and revitalize local community stormwater plans.

In addition to the exhibit hall, networking events at StormCon will include the Monday Night Opening Reception, Tuesday and Wednesday luncheons, an Opening General Session, afternoon refreshment breaks, and an evening celebration with live music, entertainment, and great food!

The opening general session, hosted by AbTech Industries on Tuesday, August 14, will provide an important window into the current state and future of the stormwater industry. The keynote speakers include the recipient of the 2017 National Public-Private Partnership's Excellence in Public Leadership Award and the Acting Director of the US EPA's Water Protection Division, Dominique Lueckenhoff, as well as Assistant Secretary of Maryland Department of Transportation, Charles Glass, Ph.D., P.E. Both speakers will be hosting a first-of-its-kind $10 Million Green Corridor Integrated Design Challenge.

From an educational standpoint, StormCon Denver's six-track course curriculum will cover a wide range of material including stormwater infrastructure and best management practices, green infrastructure, stormwater compliance, funding, staffing, and managing the stormwater program, industrial stormwater management, and research and testing. Interactive, CEU-accredited courses to further enhance attendee training will also be available early during the event's Pre-Conference Workshops.

