Successful Digital PR and Media Campaigns Presented at Digital PR strategies 2018

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Digital Communications Heads and Managers at Digital PR strategies 2018, a 1-day conference organized by Asher Russell Pte Ltd, on 14 August 2018 at One Farrer Hotel & Spa Singapore.

Featuring 16 speakers in one full day of a value packed program, the conference will present the latest key insights on tools, technology and best practices in digital PR communications campaigns to engage your audience and get your brand message communicated successfully to them.

Industry experts will present their latest experience and talk about their roadmaps and strategies:

Marcus Loh , Council Member, Institute of Public Relations of Singapore & Director of Asia Pacific Communication , Tableau Software

, Council Member, & Director of Asia Pacific Communication Jesmond Chang - Head of Corporate Communications, Growth, Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific

- Head of Corporate Communications, Growth, Arnab Ganguly - Group Head of Digital & Analytic, Kanmo Retail Group Indonesia

- Group Head of Digital & Analytic, Rifky Septiaji - Group Head of Social Media & Outreach, Lion & Lion

- Giulia Baiocchi , Director of South East Asia , Branch

, Director of Carlo Ople - VP Digital Strategy & Disruptive Business, PLDT Philippines

- VP Digital Strategy & Disruptive Business, Walter Santos Navarro - Director of Marketing Communications, Sofitel Singapore

- Director of Marketing Communications, Richard Wong - Chief Consultant, Embark Social

- Chief Consultant, Prantik Mazumdar - Managing Director, Happy Marketer

- Managing Director, Riku Vassinen - Head of Digital, J. Walter Thompson Worldwide

- Head of Digital, Sergio Salvador , APAC Digital Practice Lead, Egon Zehnder

, APAC Digital Practice Lead, Gabey Goh - Lead, Content Marketing, CtrlShift

- Lead, Content Marketing, Benjamin Chelliah - Head of Communications, Spotify Asia

- Head of Communications, Gaurav Gupta , Senior Manager, Omnichannel Marketing, Circles.Life

, Senior Manager, Omnichannel Marketing, Lars Voedisch , MD & Principal Consultant, Precious Communications

, MD & Principal Consultant, Pablo Gomez , Head of Media, North Asia , South East Asia & Pacific, Kantar Insights Division

Key Insights on these hot topics:

Best practices for digital PR and integrating it with your overall marketing plan. Pitch right and get your content and message amplified across platforms successfully.

for digital PR and integrating it with your overall marketing plan. Pitch right and get your content and message amplified across platforms successfully. Trends & Developments in PR & Media Relations. How are the latest tools, technology and knowledge impacting PR & media relations? Get the updates and insights on how to supercharge your digital PR strategies & plans.

in PR & Media Relations. How are the latest tools, technology and knowledge impacting PR & media relations? Get the updates and insights on how to supercharge your digital PR strategies & plans. Content strategy on Facebook Live & other live streaming platforms.

on Facebook Live & other live streaming platforms. Winning your audience & influencing your consumers. Create digital content that helps you to build greater trust, more engagements & greater loyalty.

Create digital content that helps you to build greater trust, more engagements & greater loyalty. Search strategies - All roads lead to search. Get a good grip & handle on Google's rankings & analytics communications strategy.

- All roads lead to search. Get a good grip & handle on Google's rankings & analytics communications strategy. Data driven PR communications & marketing campaigns.

Twitter as your social listening tool and one-to-one engagement platform.

as your social listening tool and one-to-one engagement platform. Digital systems to connect with journalists online and pitch them through social media and other platforms.

to connect with journalists online and pitch them through social media and other platforms. 'Influencers' strategies - Negotiating brand partnerships with influencers & managing the relationships.

- Negotiating brand partnerships with influencers & managing the relationships. Online reputation management.

Genuine influence & authenticity factors.

Optimising digital content & message for customers & journalists.

& message for customers & journalists. Content amplification techniques.

techniques. Leadership branding & digital platforms.

& digital platforms. Social Media - PR communications strategy for Snap Chat & Instagram and other platforms.

- PR communications strategy for Snap Chat & Instagram and other platforms. Measuring the success of digital PR. Develop a dashboard for measuring social media and media communications programs.

To register and attend this event, please email reg@asher-russell.com





More information on attending at https://www.digitalpr-asia.com/fee.

2-persons-to-attend -- SGD 1850 (till 3 August 2018 ).

(till ). 1 attendee fee -- SGD 980 .

* PR Newswire Asia is the official news distribution partner of Digital PR Strategies 2018 Conference.

Details of the event:

Organizer: Asher Russell Pte Ltd.

Date: 14 August 2018 (Tuesday)

(Tuesday) Venue: One Farrer Hotel & Spa Singapore (Level 6 Function Room)

Time: 8:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Admission: Business and trade professionals (paid registration)

Website: https://www.digitalpr-asia.com/

For more information, please contact:

Asher Russell Pte Ltd.

ida@asher-russell.com

SOURCE Asher Russell Pte Ltd