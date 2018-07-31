31.07.2018 04:02:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators to a floatplane accident in Lake Muskoka, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 30 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to an air accident involving a Found FBA-2C1 Bush Hawk floatplane in Lake Muskoka, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

