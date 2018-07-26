|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("AL", "AL.WT", "AL.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 30, 2018, 32,200,000 common share purchase warrants of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Company is classified as a 'Banking Industry' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
32,200,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Corporation of Canada
Trading Symbol:
AL.WT.A
CUSIP Number:
05335P 12 5
The warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures which closed on January 16, 2018 . Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.80 per common share at any time prior to the expiry on January 16, 2020.
________________________________________
RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, July 30, 2018, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("BMR")
[formerly Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("BMR.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
NEX Company
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective at theopening on Monday, July 30, 2018, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 1 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening on Monday, July 30, 2018, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BMR.H to BMR.
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which
19,659,725 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Remain Halted
Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.
_______________________________________
18/07/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARGENTUM SILVER CORP. ("ASL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Mining Claim Acquisition Agreement dated June 28, 2018 between the Company and Lithium Energy Products Inc. whereby the Company will acquire an 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property located in British Columbia. Consideration is $150,000 and the issuance of 1,250,000 common shares.
________________________________________
AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2018:
Convertible Debenture
US$3,000,000 (or CAD$3,961,200)
Conversion Price:
(a) Convertible into 4,401,333 common shares at CAD$0.90 per share, or
(b) Common shares of Axia Corporation ("Axia") of which the Company owns 70% of the issued and outstanding common shares at a conversion price that is the lesser of 1.3 times the price paid by the Company for the Axia shares or the latest arm's length financing of Axia.
Maturity date:
2 years from the date of issuance
Interest rate:
8% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
Hideharu Kimura will receive a 7% cash fee in the amount of US$210,000.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 20, 2018 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated January 23, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment Agreement dated July 10, 2018 between New Age Metals Inc and Lithium Canada Development Inc. (collectively, the "Optionor") and the Company whereby the parties have amendment the Property Option agreement dated January 11, 2018 to acquire mineral claims located in Manitoba to include additional projects and mineral claims within the area. In consideration of the exercise of the initial option of a 50% interest, the Company will issue an additional 750,000 common shares on or before August 15, 2018. The aggregate exploration expenditures have increased to $2,850,000 on or before the third anniversary.
________________________________________
BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2018:
Number of Shares:
3,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.13 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 26, 2018announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Option") dated June 23, 2018, between James Allen Michaelis (the "Optionor") and Chilean Metals Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Option, the Company shall have the option to acquire a 90% interest on property located within the province of Nova Scotia (the "Property").
In order to exercise the Option, the Company must pay $12,000 and issue 34,416 common shares to the Optionor within 10 working days. The Company must also pay $5,000 on or before the first anniversary of Exchange approval, and incur at least $500,000 in exploration expenses on the Property within 3 years of Exchange approval.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2018.
________________________________________
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD ("ZKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 26, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CLEAN COMMODITIES CORP. ("CLE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.02 a.m. PST, July 26, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLEAN COMMODITIES CORP. ("CLE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, July 26, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. ("KBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement dated July 11, 2018 between Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. and Giga Metals Corporation ("Giga"), whereby the Company will acquire a 2% NSR over the Turnagain project, BC for consideration of US$1,000,000 and common shares of 1,125,000 to Giga.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 06, 2018:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
MC Fields Ventures Inc.
Y
750,000
(Mark Fields)
Richard Gilliam
Y
1,000,000
Andrew Hancharyk
Y
50,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. ("GOOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,956 shares at a deemed price of $0.23 and 63,069 shares at a deemed price of $0.215, to an arm's length vendor in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 02, 2018.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. ("GOOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 117,600 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 to an arm's length vendor, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 05, 2018.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2018 and July 24, 2018:
Number of Units:
562,500 units convertible into one common share and one common share
200,000 flow-through units convertible into one common share and one half of
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per unit
$0.10 per flow-through unit
Warrants:
762,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 762,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Brian Testo
Y
137,500
Finder's Fee:
None
________________________________________
JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 5, 2018:
Number of Shares:
4,959,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
2,479,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,479,750 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
$0.20 in the second year
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Jason Cubitt Holdings Inc.
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
$4,000 cash and 95,200 warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS INC.. ("LEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), effective April 27, 2018, between Lithium Energy Products Inc. (the "Company") and (3) three arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in certain mining claims (the "Vanadium Ridge Property") located near Kamloops, BC.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company made aggregate cash payments of $135,000 and issued 2,500,000 common shares to the Vendors to earn a 100% interest in the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2018 and July 25, 2018.
________________________________________
MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("MYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the filing of the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on April 11, 2018:
Number of Shares:
8,605,152 common shares
Purchase Price:
$3.30 per common share
Number of Subscribers:
7 Subscribers
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Nil
Finder's Fee:
Nil
The Company has issued a press release dated April 16, 2018, to announce the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement.
MAYA OR & ARGENT INC. (« MYA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 juillet 2018
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel que annoncé le 11 avril 2018:
Nombre d'actions :
8 605 152 actions ordinaires
Prix :
3,30 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs :
7 souscripteurs
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
Nil
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Nil
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 16 avril 2018 annonçant la clôture du placement privé précité.
___________________________________________
MONTAN MINING CORP. ("MNY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 19,833,148 shares to settle outstanding debt for $991,657.41.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
Lions Bay Capital Inc.
Y
$991,657.41
$0.05
19,833,148
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. ("OLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 25, 2018:
Number of Shares:
900,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
________________________________________
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 3, 2018, between Romios Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% undivided interest certain mineral claims (the "Properties"), located in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 500,000 common shares to earn a 100% interest in the Properties.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2018.
________________________________________
SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. ("SSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2018 and June 18, 2018:
Number of Shares:
41,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
41,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 41,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a 60 month period
Number of Placees:
85 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
David Laing
Y
100,000
Jessica Van Den Akker
Y
12,000
Richard A. Munson
Y
200,000
Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
Y
16,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
510,000
[7 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Kincort Capital Partners Ltd. receives $73,700
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $34,375
GMP Securities L.P. receives $2,500
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $5,000
Mackie Research Capital Corp. receives $6,625
Raymond James Ltd. receives $18,750
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 25, 2018.. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP. ("SCYB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.37 a.m. PST, July 26, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TANGO MINING LIMITED ("TGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 651,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company in June 2018, pursuant to two consulting agreements dated August 17, 2017.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
per Share
# of Shares
Samer Khalaf
Y
$0.05
420,000
Terry Lee Tucker
Y
"
231,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
FOCUSED CAPITAL II CORP. ("FAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2018
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated July 18, 2018, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
