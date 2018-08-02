|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2018 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
[formerly Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("GAZ.UN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at theopening, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, the trading symbol for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust will change from "GAZ.UN" to "FRO.UN". There is no change in the trust's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The trust is classified as "Real Estate and Rental Leasing" issuer (NAICS Number: 53).
FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC (« FRO.UN »)
[anciennement Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac (« GAZ.UN »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de symbole
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 août 2018
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
A l'ouverture des marchés, le mardi 7 août 2018, le symbole boursier de Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac sera changé de "GAZ.UN" à "FRO.UN". Il n'y a pas de changement de dénomination sociale, pas de changement au numéro de CUSIP et pas de consolidation du capital-actions. La fiducie est catégorisée comme un émetteurs dans le secteur " Services immobiliers et services de location et de location à bail " (numéro de SCIAN : 53).
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")
[formerly SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SMI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 02, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening August 07, 2018, the trading symbol for Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. will change from ('SMI') to ('SOIL'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas' company.
VIVO CANNABIS INC. ("VIVO")
[formerly Abcann Global Corporation ("ABCN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 5, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening August 7, 2018, the common shares of VIVO Cannabis Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ABCann Global Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
194,518,689 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
39,875,966
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
VIVO
(new)
CUSIP Number:
92845J104
(new)
18/08/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
300,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 19, 2016 (extended to July 31, 2017)
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 19, 2018
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,900,000 shares with 1,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 16, 2013
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 23, 2016 (extended to July 31, 2017)
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
January 23, 2019
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 shares with 3,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 24, 2014.
BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.53 a.m. PST, August 2, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
CO2 GRO INC. ("GROW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,363 shares at a deemed price of $0.176 to Keshill Consulting Associates Inc. in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 1, 2018
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 02, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 28,000 bonus shares to a Director and employee in consideration of employment agreements.
Insider Participation
Shares
Warrants
Marien Segovia
21,000
ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2018:
Number of Shares:
2,266,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
2,266,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,266,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 13, 2018:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
4,537,500 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per flow through share
Warrants:
2,268,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,268,750 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
9,523,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per non flow through share
Warrants:
4,761,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,761,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Fraser Elliot
Y
6,607,143
Peter Qunitiliani
Y
823,000
Janet O'Donnell
Y
87,500
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 06, 2018 between Group Ten Metals Inc. and Mulgravian Ventures Corporation whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Mulgravian property located in the Yukon Territories. Consideration is 100,000 common shares.
For more information, please see the news release dated July 16, 2018.
GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 21, 2018 between Group Ten Metals Inc. and Longford Exploration Services Ltd. whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Pacer and Outpost properties located in the Yukon Territories. Consideration payable over a two year period is $28,000 cash, 1,100,000 common shares and a work commitment of $145,000. The Vendor will retain a right of first refusal for work on the property and retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty of which 1% may be repurchased for $1,000,000.
For more information, please see the news release dated July 16, 2018.
GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated March 26, 2018 between Group Ten Metals Inc. and Ron Stack whereby the Company acquires the Ellen Property located in the Yukon Territory. Consideration is $3,200, and 600,000 common shares. 300,000 common shares will vest on the first one year anniversary of the Agreement.
For more information, please see the news release dated July 16, 2018.
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's notice for filing in connection with an early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Warrant Exercise Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 6,674,600 existing warrants of the Company. Each of the Warrants entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price $0.07 per share of which 3,034,000 warrants exercisable until August 27, 2018 and 3,640,600 warrants exercisable until December 24, 2018.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of Warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share for a period of 18 months (collectively, the "New Warrants").
The Early Exercise Period commenced on June 18, 2018 and expired on July 17, 2018.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 4,152,000 Warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $290,640 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 4,152,000 Common Shares and 4,152,000 New Warrants as follow:
Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:
4,152,000 common shares
Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):
$0.07 per common share
New Warrants:
4,152,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,152,000 shares
New Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.17 per share for a period of 18 months
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of
ProGroup=P
Shares
3245004 Canada Inc. (Bernard Tourillon)
Y
665,000
All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program will continue to entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at the exercise price of $0.07 per Common Share in accordance with its terms and the terms of the warrant indenture governing the Warrants.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2018 and July 19, 2018.
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. (" HPQ ")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Divers
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 août 2018
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté l'avis de la société concernant le dépôt d'un programme incitatif à l'exercice de bons de souscription (le «programme incitatif») visant à encourager l'exercice de 6 674 600 bons de souscription existants. Chacun des bons de souscription permet à son porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,07 $ par action, dont 3 034 000 bons de souscription exerçables jusqu'au 27 août 2018 et 3 640 600 bons de souscription exerçables jusqu'au 24 décembre 2018.
Aux termes du programme incitatif, chacun des porteurs de bons de souscription qui ont exercé des bons de souscription au cours de la période donnée (la «période d'exercice incitative») a reçu un bon de souscription permettant d'acquérir une action ordinaire pendant une période de 18 mois (collectivement, les «nouveaux bons de souscription»).
La période d'exercice incitative a débuté le 18 juin 2018 et a expiré le 17 juillet 2018.
Dans le cadre du programme incitatif, 4 152 000 bons de souscription ont été exercés, procurant à la société un produit brut de 290 640 $. La société a émis 4 152 000 actions ordinaires et 4 152 000 nouveaux bons de souscription comme suit :
Nombre d'actions émises lors de l'exercice des bons existants:
4 152 000 actions ordinaires
Prix de souscription (prix d'exercice des bons existants):
0,07 $ par action ordinaire
Nouveaux bons de souscription:
4 152 000 bons visant 4 152 000
Prix d'exercice des nouveaux bons de souscription:
0,17 $ par action pendant une période de 18 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs:
6 souscripteurs
Participation des initiés et du Groupe Pro :
Nom
Initié = Y /
Nombre d'actions
Groupe Pro = P
3245004 Canada Inc. (Bernard Tourillon)
Y
665 000
Les bons de souscription existants qui n'ont pas été exercés dans le cadre du programme incitatif continueront de permettre au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire au prix d'exercice de 0,07 $ par action ordinaire conformément à leurs termes.
Pour plus de détails, veuillez-vous reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 13 juin 2018 et 19 juillet 2018.
LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 02, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 09, 2018:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
1,252,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per flow through share
Warrants:
626,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 626,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
10,498,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per non flow through share
Warrants:
5,249,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,249,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
43 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
JAMES BORLAND
Y
416,667
ROGER MOSS
Y
1,996,000
LEO KARABELAS
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
1,177,500
Finder's Fee:
HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC.
$18,550.00 cash; 74,200 warrants
PETER VERMEULEN
29,400 warrants
POLLITT & CO. INC
$160,377.00 cash; 335,284 warrants
MACKIE RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION
$1,200.00 cash; 2,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Exercisable up to two years from the closing date.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 02, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2018:
Number of FT Shares:
4,653,500 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Greg Johnson
Y
150,000
Bill Harris
Y
150,000
Gregor Hamilton
Y
150,000
Tim Thiessen
Y
75,000
Scott Petsel
Y
150,000
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
$19,800.00 cash; 60,000 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
14,310 shares
Leede Jones Gable
$47,520.00 cash
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.37
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Two year term, accelerator clause @ $0.60
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("THX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.54 a.m. PST, August 2, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("THX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 2, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 28, 2016, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
845,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 11, 2016 and subsequently extended to August 11, 2018
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 11, 2019
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$1.65
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,690,000 common shares with 845,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2015.
NEX COMPANIES
SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2018
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 41,152,680 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,057,634, including $688,000 in accrued fees payable to Non-Arms Length Parties.
Number of Creditors:
16 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
David Stone
Y
$43,659
$0.05
873,180
Kjeld Thygesen
Y
$41,962
$0.05
839,240
Musgrave Investments Ltd
Y
$13,000
$0.05
260,000
(Kjeld Thygesen)
Cyrus Driver
Y
$130,711
$0.05
2,614,220
Brent Butler
Y
$371,482
$0.05
7,429,640
World Technical Services Group
Y
$528,272
$0.05
10,565,440
(Brent Butler)
Warrants:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
