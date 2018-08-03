TUV Rheinland Philippines Approved CB Testing Laboratory (CBTL)

TUV Rheinland Philippines obtained approval for the electrical product safety laboratory in Makati, Philippines and has become the first approved CB Testing Laboratory in the Philippines.

MAKATI, Philippines, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a testing and certification leader at the forefront of interoperability, performance and safety in the globally connected world, shares that their TUV Rheinland Philippines laboratory has been accepted to operate in the IECEE CB Scheme (IEC System of Conformity Assessment Schemes for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components) under the responsibility of National Certification Body (NCB) TUV Rheinland Japan Ltd. Approval was obtained for the electrical product safety laboratory for the Product Categories and subsequent standards as listed on the IECEE website.

"We are very proud to be the first approved CB testing laboratory in the country. The aim of CB Certification is to help companies gain quick access to world market, save your company from multiple audits, acquire certificate recognized by multiple countries from one source, and surpass the competition by adapting a simplified procedure. We are positive that through this, we can help companies penetrate the international market easily," Engr. Tristan Arwen Loveres, TUV Rheinland Philippines Managing Director shares.

"Our CBTL accreditation further strengthens our commitment to provide our clients with world-class standards. We make sure that our laboratory facilities comply with internationally-recognized requirements to guarantee quality and promote the importance of consumer protection," said Engr. Dax Julius Velmonte, TUV Rheinland Philippines Senior Manager for Products.

The CB scheme is an international program promoting global harmonization and the reduction of trade barriers. Originally implemented to coordinate the acceptance of product safety test results among laboratories and certification organizations worldwide, the CB scheme provides manufacturers multiple national safety certifications for their products with a single CB certificate. It consists of one single audit and certification procedure to demonstrate the safety of your electrical products to the world's most important markets. Our experts can audit your goods and support you during international product homologation. The advantage of obtaining the CB certificate, the supplemental CB report and further country-specific documents is easier access to acquiring mandated national audit seals.

IECEE, the IEC System for Conformity Assessment Schemes for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components, is a multilateral certification system based on IEC International Standards. The IECEE Schemes address the safety, quality, efficiency and overall performance of components, devices and equipment for homes, offices, workshops, health facilities among others. A CB Test Report attached with a CB Certificate become a passport for a product. Test results can be used to obtain certification or approval at national levels around the world, avoiding in-country retesting.

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is nearly EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life.

