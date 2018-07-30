Tempur-Pedic's New LuxeAdapt Series Debuts at Vegas Market

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy is proud to debut the new Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt™ series at July Market in Las Vegas. The newest Tempur-Pedic mattresses are being introduced as a planned follow-up to the very successful debut of the 2018 TEMPUR-Adapt™ and TEMPUR-ProAdapt™ series as part of the brand's largest launch in history.

The LuxeAdapt series includes more of Tempur-Pedic's one-of-a-kind TEMPUR™ Technology than ever, featuring an all-new TEMPUR-APR+™ Technology for ultra-conforming comfort.

"This is the ultimate TEMPUR experience, and is made possible by our continuing investment in breakthrough product development," said Rick Anderson, Tempur Sealy EVP and President, North America. "Because of this commitment, not only are we able to introduce the most innovative products in the market, we can also launch them on an accelerated timeline, and get them to our retailers as quickly as possible."

Anderson points out that the launch of the luxurious TEMPUR-APR+ Technology comes only six months after the company's groundbreaking TEMPUR-APR Technology debuted in the ProAdapt series, and is the ultimate TEMPUR experience for total relaxation.

"The launch of the LuxeAdapt series builds on the largest Tempur-Pedic launch to date, and will help to drive average unit selling prices by providing a compelling step-up story for RSAs," Anderson added. "We are excited to show off the product to our retailers at Vegas Market, as the initial feedback has been outstanding."

The LuxeAdapt series will initially include both soft and firm feels, and will retail for $3,999 (queen). The company will unveil the product in its Vegas showroom and expects to begin shipping later this year.

The LuxeAdapt Series delivers the ultimate Tempur-Pedic experience, and raises the bar even beyond the brand's popular Tempur Cloud Luxe and Tempur Contour Rhapsody Luxe mattresses. The series is another innovative product offering for the brand at the ultra-premium $3,000-plus price point.

The final piece of the largest launch in Tempur-Pedic history will be the new and improved Breeze series, which will debut in early 2019.

Tempur-Pedic was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses" in the J.D. Power 2017 Mattress Satisfaction Report, and ranked #1 in Support, Comfort and Value.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

