01.08.2018 12:00:00

TeraThink awarded $10M to support the USDA Financial Improvement Program

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraThink, an information technology and management consulting firm, was awarded $10M for Organizational Change Management (OCM) and Business Process Reengineering (BPR) on the USDA Shared Services Lines of Business Solutions (SSLOBS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).  These task orders have a three-year period of performance.

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are working together to resolve accounting and system discrepancies that are preventing the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) from achieving a clean audit opinion. This phase of the SAP-based FSA/CCC Financial Improvement Program (FFIP) program will be a multi-year audit remediation and system modernization effort in support of USDA. On these task orders, TeraThink will perform accounting support for audit remediation, data cleansing and conversion strategy, business process reengineering and process mapping to support enhanced Internal Controls. Additionally, TeraThink will provide OCM services including risk management, stakeholder management, communications management, and change management.

"TeraThink is privileged to support the Department of Agriculture on one of their top priorities.  We look forward to advancing the transparency, accountability and processes associated with the USDA accounting systems," said TeraThink's CEO, Dan Maguire. "Our expansive financial management, and modernization experience is directly relevant to the USDA objectives."

About TeraThink

TeraThink has celebrated over 15 years of successful delivery of innovative and transformative consulting services to the Federal Government. We specialize in information technology and management consulting that has a purpose and makes a difference. Our teams are focused on providing exceptional service and solving our clients' toughest challenges. We lead with an agile approach focused on collaboration, reducing complexity, and delivering early successes. This allows our clients to focus on their future knowing that their present is secure. Our solutions work together to provide our clients everything they need to transform into an effective, digital organization. For more information, visit www.terathink.com

