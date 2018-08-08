The Global Media Blockchain Summit Integrates With Media to Unite the Worldwide Blockchain Community

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 Global Media Blockchain Summit will be co-hosted Aug. 11-12 at UCLA Anderson School of Management by BIMG, Nutopia, NovaOne Venture Capital Investment Club, Cybernaut Zfounder Ventures, LA Blockchain Lab, IDEAS and ZERO-ONE CAPITAL.

Closely following the significant growth of blockchain technology and China's Five-Year plan that includes driving the economy with innovation powered by cutting-edge technology, the 2018 Global Media Blockchain Summit will bring great opportunities to practitioners and investors. The establishment of the global blockchain alliance will play a great role in the development of the future blockchain industry.

Laibin Ding, the general secretary of BIMG, also stated that the purpose of the global media blockchain alliance is "Power the Blockchain." The Global Media Blockchain Summit - G25T Summit aims to create a global high-end blockchain forum to build an atmosphere of value dissemination in the area of blockchain, create a healthy public opinion environment and strengthen the communication of media and academics.

The summit has invited more than 500 entrepreneurs from 10 industries including Finance, Law, Entertainment, IOT, Healthcare, Cyber Security, AI, Real Estate, Game and Advertisement. During the summit, there will also be keynote speakers who are the leading researchers in the blockchain field who will share their experience and points of view on the future of the blockchain industry.

This will be a great opportunity for blockchain professionals from all over the world to build connection and share insights. We are offering early bird, general admission and VIP tickets. The highlights of the summit include six keynotes speeches, 10 industries applications and attendees will also get the chance to meet with more than 70 speakers and institutions. The VIPs won't only enjoy the VIP dinner party but also have the opportunity to socialize and connect with the top leading blockchain partners and founders. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-media-blockchain-summit-tickets-46828161291 with the discount code nova90. To learn more about the agenda and speakers, please visit g25t.com.

