The Redwood Group and Smale Farms announce partnership to bring additional value to southwestern Ontario farmers

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 6, 2018 /CNW/ -- The Redwood Group, LLC and Smale Farms, LTD announced today the formation of a partnership that will bring additional value to the local cash grain marketplace. As a result of this partnership, local producers can expect competitive pricing, exemplary customer service, flexible contracting options as well as convenient logistical services.

Smale Farms operates grain storage and handling facilities located in London, Ontario and Mossley, Ontario with the ability to clean, sort and bag products. The Redwood Group operates a specialized supply chain, logistics and marketing program throughout the United States, Canada and abroad. This partnership utilizes the logistics and merchandising experience of both parties to increase the bottom line of the producer.

"Being a family run business, it is very important that our partners emulate the same core values that we have built our business on over the past few decades. Like us, The Redwood Group prides itself on honesty, transparency and customer service. We are very happy to have developed a relationship with Redwood and are excited to see the benefits of this partnership get passed along to the local farming community," said Jeff Smale, General Manager of Smale Farms.

Mike Kincaid, President of The Redwood Group stated, "I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Smale Farms and to service the southwestern Ontario farmer. We are proud to put our name next to the Smale Farms' name as we know how well regarded their family is in the area. This partnership allows us to offer our expertise not only to our customers, but also to our partner."

Smale Farms, LTD was founded in 1979 by Gordon Smale, a local Ontario farmer, and has been operated by the Smale family since. They will continue to operate the facilities, which receive corn, wheat, soybeans and rye.

The Redwood Group, LLC specializes in food and feed ingredient supply, grain merchandising, physical and financial energy and logistics solutions throughout North America and abroad. Its team of dedicated, customer-centric specialists manage a broad range of commodities, working with the entire supply chain from producers to end users.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-redwood-group-and-smale-farms-announce-partnership-to-bring-additional-value-to-southwestern-ontario-farmers-300692453.html

SOURCE The Redwood Group, LLC