LONDON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application Type (Spinal Fusion, Craniomaxillofacial, Long Bone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Demand for bone grafts and substitutes is increasing due to adoption of newer technologies and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



Availability of advanced products in varied shapes and sizes providing high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supporting market growth.Moreover, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is spurring demand for bone grafts and substitutes.



In minimally invasive procedures, large incisions and damage to muscles surrounding repair area can be significantly avoided.These techniques also reduce the duration of hospital stay and support rapid wound healing with lesser pain and surgical wounds.



Minimally invasive total joint replacement and spine surgeries are some of the newly adopted procedures. Some of the companies in the bone grafts and substitutes market are DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are primary factors driving market growth

• By material type, allografts accounted for the largest market share within the natural segment in 2016, mainly due to properties such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity. Moreover, allografts do not require another surgery to harvest the bone, which results in reduced surgery time and wound healing, thus, attributing toward segment growth

• North America is the leading regional market, followed by Europe. Rising awareness regarding commercially available products, higher healthcare expenditure, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are prime factors responsible for the region's expansion

• Key players in the market include DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.



