Timicoin/TimiHealth Open for Tokenized Healthcare™ Intellectual Property Now Ready to Empower People as They Upload Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin/TimiHealth (www.timicoin.io) today announced their commitment to the tokenization of healthcare data through issuance of their broad scope of trademarks alongside the launch of the first operational blockchain for healthcare data.

Timicoin/TimiHealth believes that the utility function of their blockchain will be the catalyst that's been missing from healthcare to unleash the power of healthcare data while at the same time fully empower each individual who at some point in each of our lives becomes a consumer of healthcare. When that happens, they want your data to be at your fingertips. And even when you don't necessarily need your data – it's still working for you, passively in the background, earning you an income that requires virtually no effort. Until now, such a vision didn't have the technical infrastructure to become reality.

The Timicoin/TimiHealth blockchain infrastructure includes the Timicoin as the mechanism that stores value in exchange for a digital asset such as your personal healthcare data or your DNA data. To that end the organization has invested in the intellectual property that will essentially protect individuals as they upload their data to their decentralized platform including and leading with trademark branding as the "Tokenized Healthcare™" leader.

"The revolutionary tokenization of healthcare is a testament to how humanity now has the knowledge and power to create better, more secure ways of doing things," said Will Lowe, Managing Partner, TimiHealth. "It took until 2018 to grasp and truly utilize blockchain technology which in the case of TimiHealth leverages the value of healthcare data and fairly distributes it," added Lowe.

TimiHealth is committed to providing the infrastructure that delivers abalanced healthcare ecosystem that provides rewards or paymentsto individuals for their data. Tokenization opportunities such as Tokenized Healthcare™and Tokenized DNA Data™ will be branded tools to be used in partnerships and collaborations with organizations both inside and outside of healthcare that wish to engage with the consumer in a revolutionary model where the individual's contribution is part of the equation. Meanwhile the consumer is able to engage in this new era where each of us canmonetize personal healthcare data through tokenization.

