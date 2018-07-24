Townfolio Becomes First Saskatchewan Company to Attend TechStars

The economic development tech start-up recently announced their acceptance into one of the top accelerators in the world.

SASKATOON and KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Townfolio joins the Techstars community and enters rigorous accelerator program. "Less than 1% of tech startups make the cut into TechStars Accelerator and Townfolio is honoured to be the first from Saskatchewan and hopes to pave a path for the next company," says Townfolio CTO & Co-Founder, Davie Lee.

TechStars Kansas City involves a 90-day program providing Accelerator portfolio companies with access to financial, human and intellectual capital to fuel the success of their business. Upon acceptance to a Techstars Accelerator, every company is offered a $120,000 USD investment option.

Starting Techstars July. 15th marked a dually special day for co-founder Ryley Iverson as three years earlier on the exact date, while holding a day job and trying to launch the idea of Townfolio, he was diagnosed with stage three cancer. Fast-forward three years, he is cancer free and Townfolio is growing strong, from 2 co-founders early December to now a team of 10 with more hires on the horizon.

The majority of the Townfolio team is based out of the Co.labs incubator in Saskatoon

Townfolio plans to open a US office to better serve the US economic development market

"Techstars is a game changer for Townfolio. It's proof you can build a tech startup outside of a major city and that's what our mission is all about," says Townfolio CEO & Co-Founder, Ryley Iverson .

Townfolio: provides over 5 million visualized data points on over 38,000 cities and towns. The company has partnered with over 600 government economic developers across North America from the smallest villages to big cities who use the data for investment attraction. For more information visit https://townfolio.co/

SOURCE Townfolio