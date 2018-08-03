|
03.08.2018 13:50:00
U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2018 results
CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, U.S. Cellular will hold a teleconference August 3, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. CDT. Listen to the live call via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $974 million for the second quarter of 2018, versus $963 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $49 million and $0.56, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $12 million and $0.14, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"I'm very pleased with the progress we made this quarter and in the first half of the year," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular president and CEO. "We generated improved financial results by delivering on our customer satisfaction strategy. Our efforts produced both revenue growth and improvements in our cost structure. Combined these factors drove a 25% increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. Also these results provided the confidence to raise our 2018 guidance.
"It's been a year since we launched our Total Plans, and they continue to be effective in attracting new customers and meeting the needs of our current customers. Both postpaid handset net additions and gross additions increased sequentially, and postpaid handset churn remained exceptionally low. Another driver of customer satisfaction is our high-quality network, which continues to perform well even as data usage increases significantly. Additionally, our network team completed commercial rollouts of VoLTE in our California, Oregon and Washington markets."
2018 Estimated Results
U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2018 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 3, 2018. Such forward‑looking statements should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from such estimated results.
2018 Estimated Results
Current (1)
Previous
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$3,925-$4,025
$3,850-$4,050
Adjusted OIBDA (2)(3)
$700-$800
$625-$775
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$850-$950
$765-$915
Capital expenditures
$500-$550
Unchanged
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 estimated results, actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2017. In providing 2018 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.
Actual Results
2018 Estimated
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$
107
$
15
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense (benefit)
N/A
40
(287)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
$
110-210
$
147
$
(272)
Add back:
Interest expense
110
58
113
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
640
317
615
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)
$
860-960
$
522
$
456
Add back or deduct:
Loss on impairment of goodwill
–
–
370
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
10
2
17
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
–
–
(1)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(20)
(17)
(22)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)
$
850-950
$
507
$
820
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
135
78
137
Interest and dividend income
15
7
8
Other, net
–
(1)
–
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (2)(3)
$
700-800
$
423
$
675
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
(1)
As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.
(2)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes.
(3)
Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2018, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
Conference Call Information
U.S. Cellular will hold a conference call on August 3, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1145/26840.
- Access the call by phone at 877-273-7192 (US/Canada), conference ID: 3387588.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
About U.S. Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.1 million connections in 22 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,700 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2018. At the end of the second quarter of 2018, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of U.S. Cellular. For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit uscellular.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute U.S. Cellular's business strategy; uncertainties in U.S. Cellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by U.S. Cellular to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.
For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit:
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2018(1)
3/31/2018(1)
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,468,000
4,481,000
4,518,000
4,513,000
4,478,000
Gross additions
146,000
129,000
177,000
191,000
174,000
Feature phones
5,000
5,000
5,000
7,000
7,000
Smartphones
106,000
91,000
128,000
132,000
116,000
Connected devices
35,000
33,000
44,000
52,000
51,000
Net additions (losses)
(13,000)
(37,000)
5,000
35,000
23,000
Feature phones
(12,000)
(15,000)
(15,000)
(15,000)
(15,000)
Smartphones
17,000
(1,000)
33,000
44,000
34,000
Connected devices
(18,000)
(21,000)
(13,000)
6,000
4,000
ARPU (2)
$
44.74
$
44.34
$
44.12
$
43.41
$
44.60
ABPU (Non-GAAP)(3)
$
57.75
$
57.10
$
56.69
$
54.71
$
55.19
ARPA (4)
$
118.57
$
118.22
$
118.05
$
116.36
$
119.73
ABPA (Non-GAAP)(5)
$
153.03
$
152.26
$
151.68
$
146.65
$
148.15
Churn rate (6)
1.19%
1.23%
1.27%
1.16%
1.13%
Handsets
0.92%
0.97%
1.00%
0.96%
0.91%
Connected devices
2.85%
2.79%
2.84%
2.33%
2.35%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
527,000
525,000
519,000
515,000
484,000
Gross additions
78,000
88,000
83,000
102,000
73,000
Net additions
2,000
6,000
4,000
31,000
3,000
ARPU (2)
$
32.32
$
31.78
$
32.42
$
33.12
$
33.52
Churn rate (6)
4.83%
5.27%
5.09%
4.75%
4.93%
Total connections at end of period (7)
5,051,000
5,063,000
5,096,000
5,089,000
5,023,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,469,000
31,469,000
31,834,000
31,834,000
32,089,000
Consolidated operating penetration (8)
16%
16%
16%
16%
16%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
86
$
70
$
213
$
112
$
84
Total cell sites in service
6,478
6,473
6,460
6,436
6,421
Owned towers
4,105
4,099
4,080
4,051
4,044
(1)
As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.
(2)
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
▪
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
▪
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
(3)
Average Billings Per User (ABPU) - non-GAAP metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues plus equipment installment plan billings by the average number of postpaid connections and by the number of months in the period. Refer to the end of this release for a reconciliation of this metric to its most comparable GAAP metric.
(4)
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
(5)
Average Billings Per Account (ABPA) - non-GAAP metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues plus equipment installment plan billings by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. Refer to the end of this release for a reconciliation of this metric to its most comparable GAAP metric.
(6)
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
(7)
Includes reseller and other connections.
(8)
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018 (1)
2017
2018 vs.
2018 (1)
2017
2018 vs.
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$
741
$
740
-
$
1,465
$
1,486
(1)%
Equipment sales
233
223
5%
450
413
9%
Total operating revenues
974
963
1%
1,915
1,899
1%
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
187
189
(1)%
365
364
-
Cost of equipment sold
240
260
(8)%
459
488
(6)%
Selling, general and administrative
342
351
(2)%
668
691
(3)%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
159
155
3%
317
307
3%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
5
(84)%
2
9
(75)%
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(11)
(2)
>(100)%
(17)
(19)
8%
Total operating expenses
918
958
(4)%
1,794
1,840
(2)%
Operating income
56
5
>100%
121
59
>100%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
40
33
20%
78
66
18%
Interest and dividend income
3
2
63%
7
5
45%
Interest expense
(29)
(28)
(2)%
(58)
(56)
(3)%
Other, net
–
–
>100%
(1)
(1)
14%
Total investment and other income
14
7
>100%
26
14
85%
Income before income taxes
70
12
>100%
147
73
>100%
Income tax expense
18
–
>100%
40
33
21%
Net income
52
12
>100%
107
40
>100%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
3
–
>100%
14
2
>100%
Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders
$
49
$
12
>100%
$
93
$
38
>100%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
86
85
1%
85
85
-
Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders
$
0.57
$
0.14
>100%
$
1.09
$
0.45
>100%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
86
86
1%
86
86
1%
Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders
$
0.56
$
0.14
>100%
$
1.08
$
0.44
>100%
(1)
As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018 (1)
2017
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
107
$
40
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
317
307
Bad debts expense
40
47
Stock-based compensation expense
17
14
Deferred income taxes, net
9
(27)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(78)
(66)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
70
65
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
9
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(17)
(19)
Noncash interest
2
1
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
43
(5)
Equipment installment plans receivable
(47)
(107)
Inventory
(3)
(2)
Accounts payable
(35)
(53)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(23)
(6)
Accrued taxes
6
45
Other assets and liabilities
(45)
(23)
Net cash provided by operating activities
365
220
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(173)
(155)
Cash paid for licenses
(2)
(189)
Cash received for investments
50
–
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
21
17
Other investing activities
3
–
Net cash used in investing activities
(101)
(327)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(10)
(6)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(1)
–
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(4)
(2)
Other financing activities
(4)
1
Net cash used in financing activities
(19)
(7)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
245
(114)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
352
586
End of period
$
597
$
472
(1)
As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30,
December 31,
2018 (1)
2017
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
596
$
352
Short-term investments
–
50
Accounts receivable
875
843
Inventory, net
141
138
Prepaid expenses
63
79
Other current assets
34
21
Total current assets
1,709
1,483
Assets held for sale
1
10
Licenses
2,231
2,223
Investments in unconsolidated entities
439
415
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,159
2,320
Other assets and deferred charges
536
390
Total assets
$
7,075
$
6,841
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30,
December 31,
2018 (1)
2017
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
18
$
18
Accounts payable
257
310
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
127
185
Accrued taxes
58
56
Accrued compensation
48
74
Other current liabilities
82
90
Total current liabilities
590
733
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
522
461
Other deferred liabilities and credits
367
337
Long-term debt, net
1,614
1,622
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
11
1
Equity
U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,569
1,552
Treasury shares
(99)
(120)
Retained earnings
2,402
2,157
Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity
3,960
3,677
Noncontrolling interests
11
10
Total equity
3,971
3,687
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,075
$
6,841
(1)
As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.
United States Cellular Corporation
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$
178
$
159
$
365
$
220
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
98
67
173
155
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
80
$
92
$
192
$
65
(1)
Management uses Free cash flow as a liquidity measure and it is defined as Cash flows from operating activities less Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
Postpaid ABPU and Postpaid ABPA
U.S. Cellular presents Postpaid ABPU and Postpaid ABPA to reflect the revenue shift from Service revenues to Equipment sales resulting from the increased adoption of equipment installment plans. Postpaid ABPU and Postpaid ABPA, as previously defined herein, are non-GAAP financial measures which U.S. Cellular believes are useful to investors and other users of its financial information in showing trends in both service and equipment sales revenues received from customers.
For the Quarter Ended
6/30/2018(1)
3/31/2018(1)
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
(Dollars and connection counts in millions)
Calculation of Postpaid ARPU
Postpaid service revenues
$
600
$
598
$
598
$
586
$
597
Average number of postpaid connections
4.47
4.50
4.52
4.50
4.47
Number of months in period
3
3
3
3
3
Postpaid ARPU (GAAP metric)
$
44.74
$
44.34
$
44.12
$
43.41
$
44.60
Calculation of Postpaid ABPU
Postpaid service revenues
$
600
$
598
$
598
$
586
$
597
Equipment installment plan billings
174
172
170
152
142
Total billings to postpaid connections
$
774
$
770
$
768
$
738
$
739
Average number of postpaid connections
4.47
4.50
4.52
4.50
4.47
Number of months in period
3
3
3
3
3
Postpaid ABPU (Non-GAAP metric)
$
57.75
$
57.10
$
56.69
$
54.71
$
55.19
Calculation of Postpaid ARPA
Postpaid service revenues
$
600
$
598
$
598
$
586
$
597
Average number of postpaid accounts
1.69
1.69
1.69
1.68
1.66
Number of months in period
3
3
3
3
3
Postpaid ARPA (GAAP metric)
$
118.57
$
118.22
$
118.05
$
116.36
$
119.73
Calculation of Postpaid ABPA
Postpaid service revenues
$
600
$
598
$
598
$
586
$
597
Equipment installment plan billings
174
172
170
152
142
Total billings to postpaid accounts
$
774
$
770
$
768
$
738
$
739
Average number of postpaid accounts
1.69
1.69
1.69
1.68
1.66
Number of months in period
3
3
3
3
3
Postpaid ABPA (Non-GAAP metric)
$
153.03
$
152.26
$
151.68
$
146.65
$
148.15
(1)
As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cellular-reports-second-quarter-2018-results-300691718.html
SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fester
Kurz vor dem Wochenende zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt freundlich.