19.07.2018 20:30:00
United States Peripheral IVUS Catheter Market Report 2018-2024
The "Peripheral IVUS Catheter Market | US | Units Sold, Average Selling Prices, Forecasts | 2018-2024| MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The value of the peripheral IVUS catheter market is expected to appreciate over the forecast period. Growth will be driven by a strong uptick in unit sales and limited by modest ASP declines. Unit growth will be driven by the growing number of peripheral interventions performed in the U.S. as well as the rising adoption of the IVUS imaging technique in peripheral procedures.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
U.S. Peripheral Vascular Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Procedure Numbers
Procedure Codes Investigated
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
2.2 Disease Overview
2.2.1 Aortic Aneurysms
2.2.2 Atherosclerosis
2.2.3 Peripheral Arterial Disease (Pad)
2.2.4 Deep Vein Thrombosis (Dvt)
2.2.5 Pulmonary Embolism (Pe)
2.3 Patient Demographics
2.3.1 Aortic Aneurysms
2.3.2 Atherosclerosis
2.3.3 Peripheral Arterial Disease (Pad)
2.3.4 Deep Vein Thrombosis (Dvt)
2.3.5 Pulmonary Embolism (Pe)
3. Peripheral IVUS Catheter Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.3 Drivers And Limiters
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.2 Market Limiters
3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4. Abbreviations
5. Appendix: Company Press Releases
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- W.L. Gore
- Cook Medical
- Boston Scientific
- C.R. Bard
- Terumo
- Abbott Vascular
- BTG
- Cardinal Health
- Philips
- Cardiovascular Systems Inc.
- Sirtex
- Maquet
- Endologix
- Teleflex
