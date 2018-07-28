28.07.2018 05:26:00

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Wulama brand Fish Tofu and Want Want brand Shake Jelly products recalled due to undeclared allergens

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2K1jKyn

OTTAWA, July 27, 2018 /CNW/ - This additional information was identified during Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

AJ International Trading is recalling Wulama brand Fish Tofu and Want Want brand Shake Jelly products from the marketplace because they may contain egg, sesame, and milk which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg, sesame, or milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Wulama (Chinese characters only)

Fish Tofu

95 g

6 936158 282293

All codes where egg and sesame are not declared on the label

Want Want

Shake Jelly (Chocolate)

132 g

6 920658 210443

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Want Want

Shake Jelly (Coffee)

132 g

6 920658 267119

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, sesame, or milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA's test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.



 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

