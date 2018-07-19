Wemo Mini Smart Plug Now Compatible With Apple HomeKit Via New Software Update

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its award-winning Internet of Things ecosystem, Wemo® today announced that Wemo Mini Smart Plug users can install new software from the Wemo App to enable Apple® HomeKit™ compatibility. With this software update, Wemo Mini Smart Plug customers can add their Mini devices to the Apple Home app and have Siri® control their devices and what's plugged into them. Users can include the Wemo Mini into scenes and rooms to work with more than one hundred other HomeKit compatible products and access them while on the go.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is the first Wemo product to leverage Apple's software authentication for HomeKit to enable compatibility without the use of other hardware.

"We have sold more than one million Wemo Minis and with Apple's new software authentication of HomeKit, our customers can easily integrate their Wemo devices with the Apple Home app and Siri, to enjoy the full Apple experience of home control," said Justin Doucette, senior director of product management for Wemo.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug with HomeKit software authentication empowers users to do all the activities Wemo users enjoy in the Wemo app but also extends the Wemo functionality into the Apple Home app via the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and HomePod.

Control Wemo Mini from the Wemo App, Apple Home app or with Siri from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and HomePod

Create personalized scenes such as movie lighting or schedule appliances for a morning routine

Set schedules and timers for lights and devices, and control it all by accessing the Wemo App or the Apple Home app

Sync lights with sunrise and sunset or personal schedules

Set up away mode to protect your home by randomly turning on and off lights

The update to enable HomeKit on Wemo Mini Smart Plugs will begin rolling out today and will be available to all customers by the end of next week. The update includes a new Wemo app available via the Apple App Store for download (at no cost) that will facilitate a firmware update for Wemo Mini Smart Plugs. Wemo is also looking into providing HomeKit capabilities in other new Wemo products such as the Wemo Dimmer Light Switch coming later this year.

Wemo, the award-winning home automation and IoT brand from Belkin International, is the simple way to a smarter home. Wemo products let users control their lights and appliances from anywhere via the Wemo app. Approachable and fun to use, Wemo smart plugs, switches and lighting products provide easy solutions to everyday tasks. To learn more about Wemo visit our website at www.wemo.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and Instagram.

