Western International Securities Announces Its 2018 National Conference

PASADENA, Calif., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western International Securities Inc., an independent broker and advisor firm, will hold its National Conference August 15-18, 2018 at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, California.

This year's conference will feature Terry Bradshaw as their Keynote Speaker. Admired for his unvarnished honesty and colorful style, Bradshaw is a beloved household name who came from humble beginnings to achieve astounding success. Having reached the pinnacle of professional accomplishment and survived the depths of depression, Bradshaw talks about sacrifice, pain, competition and adversity. He illuminates how he used the power of positive thinking to reach levels of success he never dreamed possible.

The conference will again feature a variety of breakout sessions that provide the latest information on success critical topics including marketing to different generations, Socially Responsible Investing (SRI), Cyber Security updates, preventing unintended consequences in business and updates to lobbying efforts for the benefit of small independent brokers.

"Our National Conference provides Western's Advisors with a great opportunity to interact with fellow Advisors and to hear from a distinguished group of speakers from across our industry," said Donald Bizub, Western's Chief Executive Officer.

Through its multiple clearing platform agreements, Western is able to provide its Advisors with the financial services and support they need to grow their business effectively. Established in 1995, the firm is headquartered in Pasadena, CA and maintains offices nationwide.

SOURCE Western International Securities, Inc.