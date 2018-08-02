NEW YORK, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online & Hypermarket/Supermarket), By Region (APAC, North America & Europe), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023



According to "Global Wireless Headsets Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023", wireless headsets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.Rapid urbanization in the regions across the globe, advent of new technologies, rising sophistication of headsets & earphones is likely to continue propelling demand for wireless headphones in the coming years.



Moreover, increasing penetration of mobile devices, introduction of bone conduction technology for earphones and headsets, changing consumer patterns along with increasing R&D expenditure by manufacturers are expected to boost demand for wireless headsets during the forecast period, globally. Some of the major players operating in the global wireless headsets market include Apple Inc., Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Jaybird, LLC, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Harman International Industries, Inc.



"Global Wireless Headsets Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023", discusses the following aspects of wireless headsets market globally:

• Wireless Headsets Helmet Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (On-Ear & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online & Hypermarket/Supermarket), By Region (APAC, North America & Europe)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with wireless headsets manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



