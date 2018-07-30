Wisconsin Wins Big at Annual American Cheese Society Competition

MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, Wisconsin cheesemakers captured more awards than any other state or country at the American Cheese Society's (ACS) 2018 Competition. Known as the "Oscars" of the cheese industry, Wisconsin cheese and dairy producers captured a total of 94 awards, more than the next two states combined, at the 35th annual competition and conference held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this past weekend.

Wisconsin cheesemakers, butter and yogurt makers, claimed 26 percent of all awards, including 27 first place ribbons, 30 second place and 37 third place. Over 30 Wisconsin companies took home one or more awards.

Wisconsin cheese companies also swept the awards in five categories:

American Originals, Brick Cheese - made from cow's milk

American Originals, Brick Muenster - made from cow's milk

Italian Type Cheeses, Grating types - all milks

Flavored Cheeses, Feta with Flavor Added - all milks

Cheese Spreads, Open Category Cold Pack Style- all milks

Several companies from Wisconsin earned multiple awards at this year's competition. Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe took home 12 awards, including seven first place ribbons. BelGioioso Cheese of Green Bay earned nine awards, including two first place ribbons. Maple Leaf Cheese of Monroe garnered seven awards, with three first place ribbons, and Emmi Roth, also of Monroe, took home six awards including first, second and third place wins.

"Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy producers are incredibly passionate and dedicated to perfecting their craft," said Suzanne Fanning, Vice President of Marketing Communications at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "We could not be more excited that their hard work has once again been recognized by the American Cheese Society. Beyond honoring their great achievements, this year's competition was a true celebration of the outstanding cheesemaking community that thrives in Wisconsin."

The 2018 ACS competition included 1,954 entries from 259 companies representing 35 U.S. states, 5 Canadian provinces, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. To learn more about the award-winning entries and see interviews with this year's winners, visit Facebook for a special encore recording of Wisconsin Cheese and Culture magazine's post award show from the ACS Red Carpet. For more information about Wisconsin cheese and dairy products visit wisconsincheese.com. Photos available upon request.

About Wisconsin Cheese: Wisconsin produces 48 percent of the specialty cheese in the U.S. and currently holds the title for 2017 U.S. Champion Cheese. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-wins-big-at-annual-american-cheese-society-competition-300688771.html

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin