XT Extend Your Style - New Lifestyle Condominium in Bangkok by Sansiri continues to pave the way for living targeting the New Generation with XT HUAIKHWANG

BANGKOK, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansiri Public Company Limited,Thailand's leading full-service real estate developer, continues the momentum of #SansiriBestYearEver, the company drives to break performance records and provide the utmost positive, inclusive and aspiring company structure and core values; is disrupting the property landscape with the launch of a 'New Lifestyle Condominium', XT HUAIKHWANG that targets the New Generation. Developed based on the tagline to 'Extend Your Style', all XT condominiums offer various co-sharing facilities to enjoy and expand their lifestyle beyond limitations.

XT HUAIKHWANG, strategically located at the bustling Chinese Community of Bangkok, with easy access to The Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Bank of China and many 24 hour authentic Chinese cuisine outlets. Find convenience in transportation as it is just walking distance from the underground MRT Huaikhwang train station, close to the Airport Rail Link and with future expansion of the yellow and pink BTS Skytrain lines. The neighborhood is filled with a wide selection of shopping, from Central Plaza Grand Rama IX shopping mall only 5 minutes away, the famous Train Night Market Ratchada with authentic street food, antiques, art & craft and fashion, just to name a few. For those interested in a night out, you'll find an array of nightclubs and bars in the trendy RCA area and Ratchadapisek road. XT HUAIKHWANG also sits in the 'New Central Business District' surrounded by many offices and corporate headquarters, creating a large demand for housing, perfect for those looking to invest.

XT HUAIKHWANG is the perfect place to call home, share your passion with like-minded people that defines a perfect work-life balance. XT HUAIKHWANG is equipped with all the facilities to complete the New Generation's lifestyle. Get access to a larger than ever community with co-sharing facilities, that include an Arts & Crafts studio, photo studio, cooking studio, simulated rock-climbing cliff and outdoor theatre to provide ultimate convenience to expand your workspace and get inspired and connect with like-minded people. A hidden Skybar, awaits you through a gigantic bookshelf to a hidden speakeasy rooftop bar and a Sky Tea Garden provides a one-of-a-kind green oasis experience with a calm and zen experience amidst the bustling Huaikhwang area.

To focus on the fast-evolving society and technology, Sansiri equipped the XT project development with state-of-art facilities and services including Virtual Exercise equipment and live streaming workout classes, connecting with other facilities without having to step outside the property. Not to mention a smart home application, that helps you control and manage your smart home appliances and connect with maintenance and services all within in the touch of your smart phone.

Mr. Poomipak Julmanichoti, Executive Vice President, Project Development and International Business Development, Sansiri Public Company Limited added, "Not only is XT HUAIKHWANG a perfect place for living, but also a profitable choice for any real-estate investor. The project boasts an impressive total value of 230 million USD (7.53 billion THB) and expects to set an overseas sales target of 67 million USD (2.2 billion THB). With a total of 1,404 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and on average 5,400 USD per sq.m. (179,000THB per sq.m.), and a competitive starting price of XT HUAIKHWANG at 125,000 USD (4.11 million THB), it's sure to sell quickly in this upcoming and dynamic neighborhood."

"Considering its prime location combined with best-in-class facilities and brand-new concept like no other, XT HUAIKHWANG is a great long-term investment with expected rental yield of 5-7% and capital gain of 6.5% per year. Sansiri is confident that this XT project will help mark an important #SansiriBestYearEver milestone for 2018," Mr. Poomipak concluded.

For more information, please visit: www.sansiri.com/XT

Sansiri will be holding an international pre-sales event for XT HUAIKHWANG :

Hong Kong

July 21-22, 14:00-18:00

The Park Lane Hong Kong

27/F, 310 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay.

Singapore

July 21-22, 11.00-18.00

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Level 3, Temasek Living Room, Four Seasons Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore.

Contact +65-9499-1094

Taiwan

July 21, 13.30-17.00

Taipei 101, 36F, No.7, Sec. 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan.

Contact +886-800-005-599

Shanghai

July 21-22, 14.00-16.00

Liantai Mansion

1st Floor, 69 North Jiangsu Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China.

Contact +86-21-5298-0150

Shenzhen

July 21, 14.00-16.00

Noble Financial Centre,

23A, 3rd FuZhong Road, FuTian District, Shenzhen, China.

Contact +86-755-8252-8082

Guangzhou

July 22, 14.00-16.00

International Metropolitan Plaza,

R1104, 68 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe district, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

Contact +86-20-8706-6670

XT -- EXTEND YOUR STYLE

For more information, please contact:

Mark Kingpayom Kewalin Lertsakwimarn Sansiri PLC Tel. +6681-905-8085 Sansiri PLC Tel. +6683-077-3173 E-mail: Mark@sansiri.com E-mail: kewalin@sansiri.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180719/2191245-1

SOURCE Sansiri Public Company Limited