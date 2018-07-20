YES Communities Announces Vanessa Jasinski As New Vice President Of Marketing

DENVER, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YES! Communities, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced today that Vanessa Jasinski has joined the YES! Family as the new Vice President of Marketing.

Vanessa brings over 18 years in marketing and branding in real estate, retail and advertising agency experience. She has worked for major international and national corporations in Boston, New York, Seattle and Denver. Vanessa worked previously as the Executive Director of Marketing for RE/MAX World Headquarters where she developed global advertising campaigns as well as digital and traditional marketing strategies. Prior to RE/MAX, Vanessa was the Director of Marketing for Sports Authority where she managed advertising programs at the national and local levels. She has also worked for Nordstrom corporate in marketing, as well as for J. Walter Thompson Ad Agency on the Ford Motor account.

In her role with YES! Communities Vanessa will be working to develop a comprehensive branding and marketing strategy that delivers a consistent and seamless brand experience. She will also be developing programs that support our YES! Communities team, residents and future resident prospects. In addition, she will oversee the strategic marketing vision which will include a focus on website enhancements as well as building key relationships with digital sites and partners to broaden the YES! customer reach. Mrs. Jasinski said, "I look forward to being a part of the YES! Community and helping families find their next home."

Andrew Luter, Chief Investment Officer said, "Vanessa and her team bring a level of experience, energy and focus that will build upon our first ten years of experience and will drive the innovation that will power the YES! Brand into our second decade."

About YES! Communities

YES! Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities, with 213 communities across 18 states containing over 54,500 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES! has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" award for the last nine consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yes-communities-announces-vanessa-jasinski-as-new-vice-president-of-marketing-300684349.html

SOURCE YES! Communities