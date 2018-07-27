Yet Another Successful Edition of CPhI China, Co-Organised by UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by UBM EMEA in collaboration with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products and co-organised by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co, CPhI and its co-located events -- ICSE, NEX, BioPh China, P-MEC, InnoPack and LABWorld China -- came to a successful conclusion at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 22.

Forging the way over 18 years

Advancing continuously over the past 18 years, CPhI and P-MEC China have not only set up a giant international platform for China's pharmaceutical industry but also witnessed the country's huge development in the 40 years of pharmaceutical reform from meeting the drug demands in China to opening overseas mainstream markets. Hitting new records again in 2018, the show scale of CPhI & P-MEC China reached 180,000m2, while the exhibitor number reached 3,022 and the total number of visits 60,744, growing by 10% since 2017. The number of international visitors has increased massively reaching 15,329 -- over 50% more visits from abroad than in 2017.

Favored by policy and market environments, onsite heat discussions carried out all the way

The new round of pharmaceutical industry growth benefits more from the further improvement of the overall environment, in addition to the reliance on the new market efficiency. China's joining ICH in 2017 indicates that the country's pharmaceutical industry will participate in competition in the global context.

The rapid development of China's pharmaceutical industry is fascinating and international cooperation can be seen everywhere, with a large amount originating at CPhI China. CPhI China, an important stop of CPhI global pharmaceutical serial brand exhibitions, fully gathers the global resources providing the most favorable commerce and trade platform for Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises to achieve internationalisation.

Cultivating different market segments, brand zones and providing unlimited business opportunities

China, an important market in the global pharmaceutical industry, is instigating a surge in international new drug registration and market expansion, and the global pharmaceutical industry structure is ushering in a series of new adjustments under the background of the rise of emerging markets. The deep internationalisation and development towards the downstream industrial chain of China's pharmaceutical industry have made China not only the most important API supplier in the world but also provided it with rich preparation products and biopharmaceutical products to enter the international market. CPhI China holds tremendous possibility for industry extension as one of the driving forces of the industry changes.

In compliance with the industry development trends, CPhI China has been constantly exploiting and extending upstream and downstream industrial chains while deeply taking root in the pharmaceutical API industry over the last 18 years, and has now included 13 segments including APIs, fine chemical and intermediates, pharmaceutical excipients, finished dosage, CRO & CMO, biopharmaceuticals, natural extracts, animal health and feed, pharmaceutical machinery, packaging materials, laboratory instruments, environmental protection & clean technology and pharmaceutical logistics. The event has become a professional trade exchange channel in the vertical industry chain of the global pharmaceutical industry, which is second to none. Among these segments, the Excipients Zone has been upgraded to an independent exhibition in 2018, namely, PharmaExcipients China, after 5 years of development, where more than 100 Chinese and famous international excipient manufacturers gathered to showcase innovative products and technologies, help the development of new dosage forms and new preparations of the industry and enable Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises to walk on the innovative path with more competitiveness. The new Animal Health & Feed Zone has further expanded the industrial chain, aiming to promote the market exploitation of veterinary drugs. The hot BioPh China in the industry has kept fingers firmly on the CRO & CMO pulse of the times together with ICSE China, and brought the latest technologies, products and services in the pharmaceutical R&D field, with R&D as the foothold and innovation as the core.

Furthermore, over 800 Chinese and international giants in pharmaceutical machinery gathered on the site of P-MEC, LABWorld, and EP & Clean Tech China and brought relevant equipment solutions for the bottlenecks currently encountered by Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises; the scale of InnoPack China was upgraded again, to bring insiders more Chinese and overseas famous packaging brands and innovative products; the Intelligent Manufacturing zone of P-MEC China and Intelligent Logistics zone of P-Logi were combined and formally updated into the Intelligent Plant Zone, to open doors to the new development opportunities of the era of "intelligent pharmaceuticals".

Onsite conferences and activities link multiple themes and present comprehensive contents

With the rapid development of the pharmaceutical industry over the years, numerous scientists have returned to China with the launch of China's Thousand Talents Plan, and China's R&D teams have been constantly growing; meanwhile, with the regulatory policy reform and acceleration of approval for new drug marketing, China's advance in terms of pharmaceutical product R&D has also received extensive attention from the international pharma world. As an exhibition always at the forefront of the international pharmaceutical industry, CPhI China this year held over 100 conferences and activities concurrently, to present the latest development trends and advanced technologies of global pharmaceuticals, discuss topics deep into the industry cores, and promote communication and learning between Chinese and overseas industries.

In the 9th China-World CEO Summit, 5th China BioPh Outlook Summit, CHP-JP Joint Forum, and China Pharma Environmental Forum, etc., attendees made in-depth exchange on hot topics like pharmaceutical product standards, environmental protection, and industry chain management, to cover each level of the industrial development and stick to the general trends in the international pharmaceutical market's transformation like the rise of bio-medicine and Chinese pharmaceutical preparations' going to the world, making the exhibition an important learning and exchange platform for the business communication and strategic decision-making of international pharmaceutical enterprises.

In addition, there were also many innovative activities held in each place of the exhibition halls: NEX High Quality Suppliers Gallery, Pharmaceutical Packaging & Drug Delivery System Innovation Gallery & Tour, Pharma Clean Technology Innovation Tour, InnoLAB Salon, the Pharmaceutical Chemical Project Implementation & Matching Conference newly launched this year, and 2018 New Raw Materials Innovation Technology Seminar, etc. showcased the excellent charm of quality Chinese enterprises to the global visitors and developed international business opportunities for exhibitors through professional planning and novel presentation.

The 2nd edition of China Pharma Week inheriting its high-end quality

The 5-day China Pharma Week was launched in Shanghai and surrounding areas in 2018 with 20 extended events to cover the Leadership, Business, Networking, Recognition, Knowledge, and Innovation of the pharmaceutical industry.

The conferences cover a wide range of topics, including analysis of Chinese and international pharmaceutical laws, regulations and new policies, interpretation of latest patents and intellectual property, green process transformation, etc., and the events were diversified, from the heavyweight industry awards, women in leadership forum to factory visit, and C-level networking dinner etc., to build an annual high-end pharmaceutical industry event that integrates trade, socializing, and knowledge sharing.

2018 Award for Top 100 Internationalized Companies

Excellent Suppliers and Partners in International Market (Top 60), Leading Formulation Suppliers (Top 20), and Promising Enterprises (Top 20) were selected on the basis of product export, international registration, overseas M&A, and international cooperation, etc. The lists were released before the show, and published to all exhibitors and visitors on the site of the show.

The 9th China-World CEO Summit

Themed by how to guarantee the balance and stability of API supply chain, the summit invited leaders of representative enterprises in the industry to a round table discussion to share successful experience and advices on addressing the above challenges, which provided references to resolve the current development predicament of the enterprises.

The 2nd CPhI Women in Leadership Forum

The forum was successfully held at Le Sun Chine one night before the show, to unveil the China Pharma Week. Themed with "New Era, New Women, New Health", the forum gathered over 60 women leaders of the pharma industry to share life insights and talk about experience in the workplace.

CPhI Networking Dinner

The CPhI Networking Dinner at the Bund took place as scheduled on the evening of June 20, with nearly 200 government officials, Chinese and overseas VIP buyers and pharmaceutical company executives attending the event, who shared insights with industry peers from all over the world, broadened the socializing resources, and obtained high-end connections in the industry while enjoying the night view of Huangpu River and tasting the dinner delicacies.

Plant Visit

The Plant Visit continued the splendidness of the show after its close on 22 June. The organiser orchestrated 3 routes: Cutting-edge System & Engineering, Scientific & Innovative Instruments, and Amino Acid Manufacturing, leading nearly 40 professional visitors to the plant, which facilitated potential partners to get in touch with the culture and technology of suppliers closely, and feel the strength of "Made in China".

CHP-JP Joint Forum

The 1st CHP-JP Joint Forum was successfully held in Shanghai on June 21 by Chinese Pharmacopoeia Commission and Society of Japanese Pharmacopoeia, with over 200 representatives from the China National Drug Administration, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency of Japan, Chinese Pharmacopoeia Commission, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control of China, and Chinese and Japanese institutions for pharmaceutical product research, production, and control present.

International Agencies Updates and Q&A

Experts from China National Drug Administration, Chinese Pharmacopoeia Commission, Center for Food and Drug Inspection of CFDA, Shanghai Municipal Food and Drug Administration, Delegation of the European Union to China, World Health Organization, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare, United States Pharmacopeia Convention, British Standards Institute and Saudi Food and Drug Authority, etc. together with over 200 representatives from nearly 100 enterprises were present at the conference. The conference has been held for consecutive years, inviting Chinese and overseas pharmacopoeia and drug regulation agencies to share the recent dynamics of drug regulatory policies, laws and regulations. It also helps enterprises improve levels in product registration application and quality system construction, which is not only a high-end, open, and sharing platform for Chinese and overseas pharmaceutical industries to exchange on drug regulatory laws and regulations, but also an important window for Chinese pharmaceutical industry to be synonymous with international standards.

2018 China-World Innovation and Development Forum

The speeches of the forum were focused on the policy and market which covered the pharmaceutical industry development situation and policy trends, CFDA's latest reforms and influences thereof, analysis of the import & export and internationalisation situation of Chinese pharmaceutical products, pharmaceutical product patent protection, and market access and regulation, etc., to provide a high-level exchange platform for Chinese and overseas pharmaceutical entrepreneurs, industry experts, and relevant government departments, and offer keen insights and thorough analysis of the new environments and new situations of development of the Chinese and overseas pharmaceutical industries from the perspective of globalisation strategy.

P-MEC China Summit 2018

The P-MEC China Summit 2018 lasted for three days (June 20-22) and came to a successful conclusion, where lively and detailed speeches were given mainly focusing on topics like "Rationality of Deviation Investigation and Effective Management of CAPA", "Technology Transfer Requirements in MAH", and "Lean Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals: How to create real competitiveness through effective integration with QA/QC", with an audience of nearly 200 people and fantastic interactions during the discussion to let wisdom sparkle in the clash of ideas. It provided insiders with an excellent platform for analysing policies and regulations, discussing quality culture development, qualification and validation, and data integrity, and showcasing the latest technologies.

China Pharma Environmental Forum

The forum gathered an advisory group in the environmental policy field of China and an expert panel on environmental equipment and technology, to discuss the application of the environmental protection technology in the pharmaceutical industry under the New Normal, and bring interpretations of the latest pharmaceutical environmental protection policies and green and environmental protection application solutions.

Furthermore, to respond to China's call for green manufacturing, promotion of energy conservation and emission reduction and clean production, resistance to violations of environmental laws and regulations, and a drive toward green transformation and upgrading and sustainable development of the pharmaceutical industry, the "Pharmaceutical Industry Green Development Initiative" initiated by All-China Environmental Federation, CCCMHPIE, and UBM Sinoexpo, and actively responded by North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, Hangzhou Lanran Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Jiangsu Haici Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zhejiang Liuhe Engineering Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Beijing Key Laboratory of Resource-Oriented Treatment of Industrial Pollutants of University of Science and Technology Beijing was released to the whole industry, to call for performing environmental responsibilities and keeping the commitment for green development.

5th China BioPh Outlook Summit

Kicked off on June 21, the 5th China BioPh Outlook Summit, an important conference of the biopharmaceutical industry, invited over 20 Chinese and oversea senior pharmaceutical experts to form a luxury speaker lineup, from well-known pharmaceutical enterprises like Amgen, Bayer, Roche, Henlius, WuXi AppTec, and Simcere, and professional agencies like Shanghai Biopharmaceutics Industry Association, Shanghai Drug Evaluation and Inspection Center, SAPA, and RDPAC, to focus on analysis of Chinese and overseas biological drug markets and policies, explore the R&D trends of innovative biological drugs, discuss the new R&D trends of anti-cancer drugs, and share about the new developments of tumor immunotherapy and other hot topics. Over 300 industry elites were present on site, to "feel the pulse" for the future of China's biopharmaceuticals.

2018 Drug Safety and Quality Management Forum

On June 20, experts from the government, drug regulators, Chinese and overseas enterprises, and research institutes conducted discussions and exchanges by centering on China's quality management system under the new situation, tracking of the latest regulatory policies for pharmaceutical product safety, exploration of drug safety detection and risk control, and application of new biological technologies, etc. This forum enabled attendees to see the development trends and bright prospects of China's bio-medicine industry, and that the drug R&D will raise higher requirements for China's laboratory instrument industry.

International Business Programme

Featuring two tracks, the International Business Programme was developed with both domestic and international visitors in mind, with sessions to address the key trends, topics and developments for international partners looking to expand to or within the Chinese market and domestic partners looking to grow operations outside of China or draw lessons from international partners.

Increasing both online and offline activities: Sourcing Event, buyer groups, VR experience show, Online Marketing Seminar, and Brain Quest, etc.

CPhI.CN presented in CPhI & P-MEC China 2018 together with numerous activities in June of 2018, to ignite the pharmaceutical community. The 8th CPhI Buyers Sourcing Event invited international buyers to achieve zero-distance negotiations: 150 buyers participated, and 551 cooperation negotiations took place in 2 days, realising a superhigh sourcing efficiency. Meanwhile, the organiser took advantage of its global resources to specially invite nearly 200 people from overseas buyer groups for P-MEC and Chinese buyer groups for LABWorld to visit and negotiate, which was fully recognised and praised by exhibitors and buyers.

In addition, the 360-degree panoramic VR experience show gave a real reproduction of brand images, products and services, etc. of the exhibitors, to enable visitors to experience the brand's services on-site without the need to make arduous journeys. The Pharmaceutical Online Marketing Seminar was fully attended, where CPhI.CN analysed how to accomplish online marketing from the shallower to the deeper and layer by layer together with Toutiao, adSage, a leading digital marketing service provider, and Weimob, a mobile socialising expert. The "Brain Quest" provided over 5,000 pharmaceutical associated questions, which made visitors eager for trying and linger on. Over 30 industry experts interacted with onsite visitors in relation to the pharmaceutical industry market development, technology trends, new product advantages, and policy changes, etc. in the interview room and they aired respective views. The wonderful activities of CPhI.CN this time attracted nearly 3,500 visitors to enjoy the event of the pharmaceutical community in June.

Building upon 2018's achievements, creating the future of 2019

CPhI & P-MEC China 2019 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 18-20. The show will cover all halls of Shanghai New International Expo Centre for the first time, and is expected to reach 200,000m2 and attract over 3,200 Chinese and overseas exhibitors and more than 70,000 visits by professional visitors from over 120 countries and regions, to create the strongest lineup in its history, which is not to be missed.

Remaining true to the original aspiration and forging ahead over the 18 years, the organiser will adhere to the spirit of "be the best", live up to the trust, advance together with insiders and industry enterprises, and help with the construction of the new structure of pharmaceutical industry.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.cphi.com/china.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yet-another-successful-edition-of-cphi-china-co-organised-by-ubm-sinoexpo-international-exhibition-co-ltd-300687653.html

SOURCE Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd