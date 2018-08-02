YouAppi Unveils Major Upgrades To Its 360 Platform, Used By Nearly 500 Of The World's Most Prominent Global Brands

Upgrades include direct access to programmatic advertising inventory and industry's highest fraud protection measures, providing mobile marketers unfettered access to premium automation, analytics and data protection

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAppi, a leading growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, today announced robust upgrades to its highly-regarded 360 Platform, initially launched last year and now in use by nearly 500 of the world's most prominent global brands. The 360 Platform addresses five critical needs for today's marketers: user acquisition, brand video, rewarded video, re-engagement and social media. This strategic upgrade boosts the platform's capabilities, including connections to programmatic demand, additional ad units, more stringent fraud prevention measures and backend enhancements.

The YouAppi 360 Platform employs powerful technical capabilities to ensure brands connect with the most relevant mobile users in their market. The newest upgrades to the 360 Platform include immediate availability to programmatic demand through YouAppi's lightweight SDK (Software Development Kit), allowing brands to access demand via YouAppi's strategic partnerships with top programmatic platforms. In addition, the 360 Platform offers greater fraud protection, improved brand safety with increased bot detection and prevention, as well as a new partnership with marketing analytics platform Moat to ensure brands receive greater ad viewability.

"YouAppi is a strong partner, helping us promote different kinds of apps in a very effective and efficient way," said Xinyue Zhai, UA manager of Cheetah Mobile, YouAppi customer and creator of some of the world's most popular apps. "The company has the traffic we need and is always able to find the right users. We look forward to incorporating these new features and our continued relationship with the YouAppi team."

"Mobile is undergoing near constant transition, as are the needs and interests of mobile users. New privacy laws across the globe highlight the necessity of creating a genuine partnership with the consumer, using data they're comfortable sharing and doing so in the most intelligent and transparent way possible," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO of YouAppi. "This is why we've been laser-focused on providing the latest technological advancements and capabilities through our 360 Platform, to ensure marketers can be both agile and effective in today's ever-changing mobile landscape."

YouAppi's Upgraded 360 Platform now offers:

Programmatic

New partnerships enable access to programmatic demand through lightweight SDK, allowing brands to open available inventory to the top programmatic platforms

Publishers can maximize fill rates with YouAppi's direct demand

Rewarded Video

Expert capabilities in rewarded video, currently the most popular medium for mobile video advertisers, enabling the highest completion rates from app users and improved eCPM for publishers

Brand Video

Proprietary first-party data to always find the right audience

Access to direct premium video inventory not available on the open exchange, allowing brand advertisers to engage untapped audiences

Integration with leading platforms offers access to programmatic inventory for branding campaigns

Playable and Interactive Ad Units

Playable ads that enable an accurate representation of user experience through immersive, interactive moments within the game

Readily engage users through creative games like Match 3

Social

Full spectrum of social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and Google UAC

Creative services are included in the campaign package, including playable ads

Additional layer of audience capabilities included with proprietary database

Demonstrable success across multiple verticals, platforms and geographies

Re-Engagement

Audience management in real time

Massive reach via Real-Time Bidding (RTB), vast SDK network and social platforms

Lift campaigns measuring incrementality metrics

Dynamic creative targeting, supporting product feeds

Flexible pricing models: CPM/CPC for brand awareness and dynamic/CPA/ROAS for performance

Reporting API for advertisers

Full transparency

Advanced Fraud Protection

The ability to track viewability of all ad unit types by default via SDK, whether Android or iOS

Enhanced bot detection and prevention

Additional integrations with third parties to ensure comprehensive tracking, analytics and brand safety measures

Updates to the YouAppi App Scanner which allows for continuous, automated app scanning

New Algorithm

Higher conversion rates and greater matching capabilities between publishers and users due to creative optimization process improvement, more advanced statistical models, improved prediction modeling and machine learning capabilities

New infrastructure for users/events classification

New user preference and behavior classifications for deeper insight and more accurate targeting

Platform Infrastructure Technology

Greater and more granular insights for account managers and operations

The ability to manage Integrations through a user-friendly portal

The power to upload, manage and preview creatives directly through the platform

Additional Integration partnerships to leverage large-scale server infrastructure, Big Data processing and real-time recommendations

Improved UI infrastructure with flexible and fast data connectivity

About YouAppi

YouAppi's 360 Platform is the leading growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands. By combining the power of machine learning with YouAppi's proprietary predictive algorithms and cohort technology, YouAppi can analyze the mobile content consumption patterns of over two billion users, converting data into profitable users.

Headquartered in San Francisco, YouAppi operates across twelve countries in Asia, Europe and North America. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn, or for more information, visit www.youappi.com.

