Zoom: Putting the Smile Back into Last Mile Deliveries in Southeast Asia

Striving to build a better platform through motivated employees

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom, the Malaysia-based logistics startup, is putting the smile back into on-demand deliveries with a business model that focuses on customer experiences. In the two years since Zoom was launched, over 200 businesses have registered, with 80% of them being daily users, including Zalora, DHL Express, Blibli, Bhinneka, and aCommerce, the company has achieved envious customer satisfaction levels.

Southeast Asia is a seedbed for the startup ecosystem, with technology driving process improvements and creating new jobs across industries, however technology has also degraded human interactions. The company noticed many logistics startups measured customer satisfaction solely on speed of delivery, at the expense of all other things. Zoom identified a market demand for professional, customer-oriented and on-demand deliveries.

"We are more than just a tech company," says Jeevan Kumar, Co-founder and Group CEO of Zoom. "While fundamentally a technology-driven company, we are also very much customer-oriented. The human touch has been lost in the excitement of 'tech' startups, and we knew that clients would appreciate deliveries with good-old customer service."

On-demand clients have two physical representations of their business: their product, which they control directly; and the person who delivers that product. Zoom has specifically created a unique business model that circumvents the reliance on freelance delivery riders. Instead, Zoom employs the riders directly to ensure service quality standards, even before that first delivery is made. There are over 1,000 riders currently across Malaysia and Indonesia serving the needs of the respective markets.

Zoom puts all riders, aka'the Zoomers' through an intensive 2-week training program with continuous regular training thereafter, aiming to increase professionalism and customer-service levels.

"Good help is hard to find!" says Mohd Hafiz, Co-founder and Head of Fleet Management. "We value our riders as individuals and want to create careers for our people, not just a gig. All riders can advance their careers; from a rider, to team leader, to manager."

Zoom is currently raising its series A funding of US$10 Million, they will expand their presence in Indonesia, including Surabaya, Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Medan. An operations centre in Vietnam is also in the pipeline.

Visit their website www.zoomitnow.co for more details.

