Aéro Montréal launches a strategic committee to accelerate the recovery from the crisis: an unprecedented mobilization from the aerospace industry

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal is continuing its active mobilization with the launch of the "Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery" to accelerate the recovery from the crisis

The committee will identify concrete solutions in response to the needs and interests of local aerospace industry players.

Uniting in times of crisis

The aerospace industry is currently being hit hard by an unprecedented global crisis. Aéro Montréal believes that this exceptional situation is leading to a paradigm shift that will require a collective and non-traditional approach to the market, and is therefore launching a concerted effort to explore innovative solutions.

Under the guidance of Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors, the strategic committee brings together representatives from each segment of the supply chain and various levels of government, including Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, as well as players from the financial community.

Offering a rapid response, adapted to the needs of the industry

The Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery will first take stock of the situation by analyzing the major challenges facing the sector. Thematic working groups will work together to ensure that all segments of the industry are addressed. This collegial work will make it possible to develop a concrete action plan that can be quickly implemented and adapted to the needs of the Québec aerospace industry. It will define the priority development areas and opportunities available to the sector in the short, medium and long term.

Through this proactive and innovative initiative, Aéro Montréal hopes to be part of a global strategy that will contribute to the economic recovery of Québec and Canada.

"The Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery exemplifies a mature, well diversified and resilient ecosystem that is offering collective action to actuate information and all the industry's needs while ensuring that all its stakeholders are well represented. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, this is an agile consultation, in keeping with the image of our provincial champion, the aerospace industry," said Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal.

"I welcome with great pleasure today the establishment of the Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery. This collective initiative is a great example of the community collaborating to support the industry, which must do everything in its power to quickly resume its role as an economic driver. The aerospace sector is one of the pillars of Québec's economic recovery, and our government intends to work closely with all its stakeholders to ensure that it continues to create jobs and wealth throughout Québec," noted Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Québec and Canada, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

