A $10,000 Investment at the Start of the Great Recession Would Be Worth This Much Today

The U.S. economy grew at a rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, but there are still concerns that a recession could be coming next year. Experts don't expect this type of growth will be sustainable, especially with inflation continuing to be problematic. But even if you invested as the country entered a recession, that could still prove to be a good move in the long run. Below, I'll look at how much you would have made if you had invested $10,000 in the stock market at the start of the Great Recession and held on until today.Investing based on economic forecasts can be risky since, as the COVID-19 pandemic has taught everyone, the world can be incredibly unpredictable.Continue reading