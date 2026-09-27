A $10,000 Investment in SpaceX Will Be Worth This Much by 2030

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) investors have been on a bit of a roller-coaster ride since its initial public offering in June. The first available price for investors on its first day of trading was $150, and shortly after its debut, it climbed to over $225 per share. But by a bit over a month after that, it had fallen to a low of just under $110 per share. That's a pretty wild swing in just a few months, but the stock has settled back down into a range that hovers around $150 per share, which means the market probably priced the IPO about right.

However, most investors didn't buy SpaceX's stock for what it would do in the first few months as a public company. They bought it for what it will do over the next few years. So, where might SpaceX be by 2030?

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