Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
09.08.2026 21:30:00
A $10,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Today Will Be Worth This Much by 2028
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence revolution that nobody talks about. It's making chips for major players, including Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices. All of these companies are competing to secure more space in data centers. Yet one company stands to benefit regardless of which company ultimately wins in the computing realm: Taiwan Semiconductor.This makes TSMC the ultimate neutral-party investment, and I think it could be a great pick right now. I think its stock price could skyrocket over the next few years, and easily crush the market along the way.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!