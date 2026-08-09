Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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09.08.2026 21:30:00

A $10,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Today Will Be Worth This Much by 2028

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence revolution that nobody talks about. It's making chips for major players, including Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices. All of these companies are competing to secure more space in data centers. Yet one company stands to benefit regardless of which company ultimately wins in the computing realm: Taiwan Semiconductor.This makes TSMC the ultimate neutral-party investment, and I think it could be a great pick right now. I think its stock price could skyrocket over the next few years, and easily crush the market along the way.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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