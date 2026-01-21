:be Aktie
A $10 Trillion Opportunity: Why This Unstoppable Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Tesla Ahead of the Autonomous Driving Revolution
Ark Investment Management, which was founded by seasoned investor Cathie Wood, releases a new edition of its "Big Ideas" report every year to highlight potential opportunities across the technology space. In the 2025 edition, the firm discussed how autonomous vehicles could turn ride-hailing into a $10 trillion industry over the long term by making travel significantly more affordable for consumers. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the world's leading developers of self-driving cars. Its Cybercab robotaxi is slated for mass production later this year, and CEO Elon Musk wants to build a ride-hailing network where it can autonomously transport passengers at all hours of the day.However, Tesla might not be the biggest winner of the self-driving revolution. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) operates the world's largest ride-hailing network, and it has partnered with over 20 companies developing autonomous vehicles and delivery robots so far. One of them is already completing over 450,000 trips per week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
