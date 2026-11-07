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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.11.2026 11:03:02
A $120 Billion Westinghouse Reactor Plan Is Taking Shape. Here’s What History Says Happened the Last Time the U.S. Built Them.
The U.S. government recently signed a new framework agreement with South Korea to support the deployment of Westinghouse technology in the U.S. The new framework commits up to $120 billion of investment by South Korea to help finance the construction of eight large reactors on federal sites, six Westinghouse AP1000s and two Korean APR1400 reactors that incorporate Westinghouse technology.
For investors in Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)(NYSE:BEP) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), which currently co-own Westinghouse, that's a very exciting development. However, before you get too excited, you'll want to see what history says about the last time Westinghouse built AP1000s in the U.S. Here's a look back at the last build cycle and why the setup looks different this time.
Image source: Getty Images.
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