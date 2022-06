A $263,000, Solar-Powered Car Will Go Into Production This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a top speed of just 100 miles per hour, this two hundred thousand dollar auto will have you eating the dust of other luxury vehicles. A similarly priced Ferrari F-8, for example, can go more than twice that fast.But that's not the point. Does the Ferrari F8 have battery-charging solar panels? No. The new $263,000 Lightyear 0 does, and its namesake parent company says deliveries will start this year.