13.06.2022 03:00:40
A $263,000, Solar-Powered Car Will Go Into Production This Year
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.With a top speed of just 100 miles per hour, this two hundred thousand dollar auto will have you eating the dust of other luxury vehicles. A similarly priced Ferrari F-8, for example, can go more than twice that fast.But that's not the point. Does the Ferrari F8 have battery-charging solar panels? No. The new $263,000 Lightyear 0 does, and its namesake parent company says deliveries will start this year.Continue reading
